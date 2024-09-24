At MGID, we’re constantly improving our tools to help advertisers achieve sustainable performance at scale. One of our most powerful solutions, CPA Tune, is leveling up again, and we’re excited to announce it’s now fully available for search feed campaigns.

With this update, affiliates and performance marketers can apply AI-powered, automated bidding to not only native campaigns but also high-intent search traffic. Early results show impressive ROI uplift and stable CPAs.

A Quick Refresher: CPA Tune Explained

CPA Tune is MGID’s AI-driven bidding algorithm that optimizes towards a target CPA while still operating on a CPC model. Instead of chasing clicks and hoping for conversions, the algorithm:

Predicts conversion likelihood in real time thus buying only relevant traffic;

Adjusts CPC dynamically based on user behavior and competitive landscape;

Continuously optimizes to hit (and often beat) the target CPA with positive ROI.

The result is smarter budget allocation, less manual oversight and more conversions.

AI Optimization for Search Feed Campaigns

Search feed traffic offers high intent; however, it traditionally comes with tighter margins and more manual control. CPA Tune changes that:

Automated buyouts: Manual bidding is not required.

Manual bidding is not required. Dynamic CPC adjustments: Ensures spend is directed toward the most promising traffic.

Ensures spend is directed toward the most promising traffic. Granular efficiency: Each traffic opportunity is evaluated individually.

Early results are strong: advertisers report ROI uplift ranging from 30% to 80%, and thanks to granular inventory filtering, campaigns maintain higher volumes at stable CVRs. Plus, the model is fully aligned with Google’s latest RSoC standards, supporting all major search feed types like AFD and RSoC.

Best Practices for Search Feed with CPA Tune

While CPA Tune does the heavy lifting, a few simple steps can help unlock maximum performance:

Keep no more than 10 creatives active at a time.

at a time. Regularly refresh ads — retire underperformers, add fresh creatives.

— retire underperformers, add fresh creatives. Set target CPA 15–20% below actual payout.

below actual payout. Launch with a $100+/day budget , and let the first $200–300 run at breakeven. This gives the model time to learn.

, and let the first $200–300 run at breakeven. This gives the model time to learn. Check campaign performance 1–2 times per day: if margins are strong, increase target CPA; if margins are tight, decrease target CPA.

We’ve previously explored foundational best practices for CPA Tune in our Help Center. That piece explores how the algorithm works, the challenges it solves and practical tips for setting up your first campaigns.

What’s New in CPA Tune

Beyond availability for search feed, we’ve introduced several UX and model upgrades based on client feedback:

New model version with stronger budget protection: Built-in safeguards ensure campaigns don’t overspend when there’s no storm prediction of a conversion.

Built-in safeguards ensure campaigns don’t overspend when there’s no storm prediction of a conversion. Improved UX: No more restrictions tied to tracking setup or switching between bidding strategies.

No more restrictions tied to tracking setup or switching between bidding strategies. CPC/CPA switcher: Move seamlessly between CPC and CPA bidding in just a few clicks, giving you flexibility to test and choose the right strategy.

Ready to Scale with CPA Tune?

With a stronger model, enhanced UX and full support for search feed campaigns, CPA Tune is evolving into an even more powerful performance solution. Advertisers can now scale both native and search campaigns with less manual effort and greater confidence in hitting their CPA goals.

If you’re ready to explore CPA Tune for your campaigns, reach out to your MGID account manager and start testing today.