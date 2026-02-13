Gone are the days when ad blocking was simply about hiding banners and skipping pre-rolls. In 2026, it has become a mainstream way for users to take control over privacy, performance and their online experience. According to eMarketer and YouGov data, nearly half of US consumers and more than half of users globally have installed or used ad blockers, and those numbers have stabilized at scale.

What’s changed is why people block ads. Intrusive formats, excessive tracking and shrinking trust in digital platforms have turned ad blocking into a defensive habit rather than a technical choice. Platform crackdowns have pushed users toward smarter tools and privacy-first browsers that are harder to detect and even more difficult to counter.

For advertisers, this creates a serious problem. Ad blocking impacts reach, tracking and attribution long before it shows up in performance reports. In 2026, the question is whether advertising can evolve fast enough to work with user expectations instead of against them.

This article explores how ad blocking is evolving, what it changes for performance marketing and which strategies help advertisers stay visible in 2026.