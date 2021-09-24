Traffic sources are paramount to campaign optimization, and you should pay attention to traffic source performance daily. Analyze each traffic source and ask yourself this important question: does it bring you conversions, or not. So, what optimization tools are available for you when your current traffic sources aren’t converting?

MGID offers two optimization tools. The first one is Selective Bidding. Basically, it allows setting a CPC multiplier for any traffic source in order to adjust the bid immediately. For example, if we have a site with a lot of conversions, we can make the CPC higher and bring more traffic. It’s a nice instrument, although it takes some time to optimize and track manually.

To automate repetitive iterations when managing traffic sources, we have another tool – Rule-Based Optimization. The tool enables the user to create special rules that work automatically and change CPC bids or block traffic sources if set conditions are met.

The tool gives you different indicators to choose from, starting from conversion cost to ROI. For example, you can set a rule that if a site has more than 2,000 clicks with a conversion rate below 10%, it should be blocked. Thus, you have the authority to create any possible rule, either blocking the traffic source or changing its bidding.

While we have the tools to optimize, we need to know when and how to use them. After analyzing traffic sources, we may find several situations:

The site doesn’t convert or brings you just a few conversions. What we do for this is completely block or set a very low bid for them.

Good-converting site with CPA that’s smaller than your target value. Here, we can try to increase the bid or just keep everything as is.

Good-converting site with CPA that’s bigger than your target value. In such a situation, a wise plan is to decrease bids slightly. However, we also can keep them as is. In some cases, it’s better to lose some share of ROI than to lose volume.

Unknown site with not enough data. In this case, it is too early to make an optimization decision. Allow these sources more time in order to collect more data. As a rule of thumb, it is okay to start making optimization decisions after a site has brought three or more conversions.

We recommend testing different approaches to find what works best for your campaign, but take your time before making a decision, since any changes made need time to collect reliable data. Also, we’d like to share the most common criteria used in campaign optimization:

Disabling a traffic source if you spent more than X and received 0 conversions (the average threshold value is 2xCPA)

Disabling a traffic source if there were more than X clicks and 0 conversions (the average threshold value is 300 clicks)

Setting a target conversion cost with the Rule-Based Optimization tool. The tool automatically sets all implied rules to reach the target. This is well suited for when an ad campaign works fine but uses too many traffic sources. Therefore, it becomes too difficult to work manually with its traffic sources.

On a side note, both Selective Bidding and Rule-Based Optimization require tracking conversion data on your campaigns. To gather data related to conversions and view the statistics in campaign reports, you have to set up postback or install the MGID Pixel on the owned site. Read this article to get to grips with the process.

Now, let’s move further and discover another very important aspect of a campaign.