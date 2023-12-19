MGID's Rich Media solution - this unique high-impact ad formats boost brand visibility and engagement, was awarded Prime Solution Award 2023 for both B2B and B2C categories at the Best Solution Awards 2023.

Best Solution Awards is an award to honor solutions or groups of solutions in marketing and digital technology that are popular and influential in Vietnam. This is a reference table of solutions for businesses with high reputation recommended by experts with quality verified by a panel of experts and the business community.

Rich Media MGID solution was honored in the Prime Solution 2023 category for both B2B and B2C categories at the Best Solution Awards 2023

Following the success in 2022 with the Best Solution Award for Contextual Targeting solution, MGID Vietnam continues to achieve Prime Solutions certification for both B2B and B2C categories with Rich Media Solution.

Rich Media MGID helps enhance user engagement through video, audio and images. Instead of static images, standard ads, and regular text content, rich media uses HTML5 to build a variety of ad experiences, including expanding, floating, rotating, etc.

A rich media strategy can help increase engagement and interactions, resulting in more data, meaning a better understanding of how audiences interact with ads. This can include how long to watch a video or listen to audio, which parts are played back, and which images create the most impact — thereby gaining additional insights to optimize ads and refine strategies. based on user preferences in real time.

Alex Ngo, Marketing Manager at MGID, said: “Receiving this award is a huge achievement for us; This highlights the impact of Rich Media solutions and demonstrates the efforts we have made towards brand safety measures and ethical advertising. By leveraging moving images, scrolling, sound, infographics and animations alongside traditional elements such as text and visual content, brands and advertisers can expand their reach. reach and increase your chances of being noticed properly. Combined with partners that provide secure advertising solutions such as GeoEdge and Pixalate, Rich Media MGID ads will be placed next to relevant content, driving campaign performance, while ensuring brand safety for all partners in the ecosystem”.

The Best Solution Awards 2023 ceremony took place within the framework of the Online Marketing Forum 2023 (Vietnam Online Marketing Forum 2023 - VOMF 2023) on November 29 in Ho Chi Minh City and November 30 in Hanoi. The event was organized by the Digital Technology and Marketing Association (DTM) under the sponsorship of the Vietnam E-Commerce Association (VECOM) and with the participation of thousands of guests who are experts and leaders. Business leadership in the fields of technology, marketing, and digital media.