MGID, the global pioneer in native advertising, was named the winner of two awards in the eighth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards. MGID received one Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in Technology Development (Other Service Industries division). In addition, MGID won another Bronze Stevie® Award in the category Innovation in Technology Development (All Other Industries division).

More than 900 nominees were considered this year from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

Recognized at the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, for the Other Service Industries division, MGID's yield optimization algorithm achieves optimal performance between native, display, and video within one placement and delivers highly targeted messages to users. This ensures the highest revenue for a publisher and the best user experience for its audience.

Another MGID product acknowledged by the judges for the All Other Industries division was the platform's in-content impact widget. Its AI-based algorithm not only identifies the highest performing placement within the article but also automatically displays MGID's widget with relevant ad content to viewers who are in the right mindset to engage.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world. Further details on the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, along with the list of Stevie® Award winners, can be found at http://asia.stevieawards.com/.

“We are thrilled to be recognized at the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards as a front-runner in technology innovation,” commented Nickolas Rekeda, CMO at MGID. “Continually advancing our product is the cornerstone of MGID, as we ensure publishers and advertisers have access to premium tools that deliver efficient, high-performance yet non-intrusive ad campaigns. To continue achieving this, we are constantly refining our technology development.”

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.stevieawards.com.

Sponsors and partners of the 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include Adobo Magazine, PR Newswire Asia and the Korea Business Communicators Association.