We are excited to announce that the MGID advertising platform is now fully compliant with the Digital Services Act (DSA), a significant regulation in the EU designed to create a safer and more accountable online environment for users. This implementation underscores MGID’s commitment to putting user privacy at the forefront.

What is DSA Compliance?

DSA (Digital Services Act) Compliance refers to a set of new regulations introduced by the European Union. Its primary goal is to enhance user privacy and data protection while ensuring greater accountability and transparency in the digital landscape. DSA Compliance applies to any intermediary service operating within the EU, including those providing access to communication networks, caching services and hosting services.

To adhere to DSA requirements, platforms like MGID must provide users with clearer information about data collection and ad targeting practices and give users more control over their personal data.

Why MGID Must Adhere to DSA

As an intermediary service provider operating within the EU, MGID is legally required to comply with the DSA. This means we must follow strict guidelines on data management, content moderation and transparency to ensure we provide a safe and accountable platform for our users.

Benefits for MGID Users

Our DSA compliance rollout includes several key features designed to enhance user experience and safety.

Enhanced transparency: Users have greater control over their data and the sources of advertising they see. This includes information on who is paying for the ads and on whose behalf the payment is made.

Users have greater control over their data and the sources of advertising they see. This includes information on who is paying for the ads and on whose behalf the payment is made. User consent management: Users can easily manage their consent preferences for data collection and ad targeting from a single, accessible location. This ensures users have full control over their personal information.

Users can easily manage their consent preferences for data collection and ad targeting from a single, accessible location. This ensures users have full control over their personal information. Improved content moderation, risk management and fraud prevention: We have strengthened our Know Your Customer (KYC) system to better detect and remove malicious parties. This helps mitigate risks and prevents fraud, promoting a safer online experience for all users.

Now let's take a closer look at how DSA compliance benefits advertisers and publishers on the MGID platform.

Benefits for Advertisers

Enhanced trust and credibility: Advertisers enjoy heightened user trust as compliance with DSA regulations fosters transparency and privacy in data usage. This trust translates into higher engagement rates and improved brand perception.

Advertisers enjoy heightened user trust as compliance with DSA regulations fosters transparency and privacy in data usage. This trust translates into higher engagement rates and improved brand perception. Better ad performance: With clearer consent management and adherence to DSA guidelines, advertisers can expect more accurate targeting, leading to better ad performance and higher conversion rates.

With clearer consent management and adherence to DSA guidelines, advertisers can expect more accurate targeting, leading to better ad performance and higher conversion rates. Compliance assurance: By partnering with a DSA-compliant platform like MGID, advertisers mitigate legal risks and ensure compliance with EU regulations, safeguarding their brand reputation and minimizing potential penalties.

Benefits for Publishers

Increased user trust and loyalty: Publishers benefit from users' confidence in MGID's DSA compliance, leading to enhanced user trust and loyalty. This trust encourages continued engagement with publisher content and increases the likelihood of return visits.

Publishers benefit from users' confidence in MGID's DSA compliance, leading to enhanced user trust and loyalty. This trust encourages continued engagement with publisher content and increases the likelihood of return visits. Improved content safety: DSA compliance ensures MGID employs robust content moderation and risk management practices, providing publishers with a safer content environment. This protects publishers from hosting harmful or inappropriate content and preserves their brand integrity.

DSA compliance ensures MGID employs robust content moderation and risk management practices, providing publishers with a safer content environment. This protects publishers from hosting harmful or inappropriate content and preserves their brand integrity. Access to premium advertisers: DSA compliance positions MGID as a trusted and reputable platform, attracting premium advertisers seeking compliant and transparent environments. This opens up opportunities for publishers to access higher-quality ads and increase their revenue potential.

DSA compliance positions MGID as a trusted and reputable platform, attracting premium advertisers seeking compliant and transparent environments. This opens up opportunities for publishers to access higher-quality ads and increase their revenue potential. Simplified compliance management: MGID's DSA compliance simplifies compliance management for publishers by providing clear guidelines and tools for managing user consent and data usage. This reduces administrative burdens and ensures adherence to regulatory requirements.

How to Experience Our DSA Compliance Features

To see our DSA compliance features in action, follow these steps:

Visit an EU-based website: Ensure you are on a website within the EU (or use a VPN to access content as if you were in the EU). This is essential because DSA compliance features are activated based on your geographical location. Interact with MGID widgets: Look for MGID advertising widgets on the site. These are typically placed within articles or alongside content on various web pages. Hover and click on the information icon: When you see an MGID advertisement, hover over the small (i) icon located in the upper right corner of the ad. Clicking this icon will provide you with detailed information about the ad.

This way, you will learn who is paying for the advertisement and on whose behalf it is shown. This transparency ensures you know the origins of the ad content.

What’s Next?

We are committed to continually monitoring and refining our DSA compliance measures to stay ahead of evolving regulations and user expectations. This ongoing effort ensures that MGID remains a trusted and transparent advertising ecosystem, empowering users and contributing to a healthier online environment.

By prioritizing user privacy and data protection, MGID is leading the way in creating a more accountable and user-centric digital advertising landscape.