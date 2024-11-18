Articles tagged with
Ad Security
How MGID Complies with the Data Privacy Framework
MGID is proud to announce that it is now a participant of the new Data Privacy Framework (DPF)...
Nov 18, 2024 • 3 min read
MGID Steps into DSA Compliance: Ensuring Trust and Transpare...
We are excited to announce that the MGID advertising platform is now fully compliant with the ...
Jun 19, 2024 • 5 min read
We All Benefit From A High Bar For Ad Quality, So How Can We...
There’s much more to advertising quality than glossy creative, celebrity models and catchy slo...
Jun 5, 2024 • 5 min read
Fighting for Ad Quality: Key Battle Lines in the Era of Grow...
At the IAB HowTo conference in Warsaw, Poland, Karina Klymenko, Head of MGID’s Creative and Co...
Apr 12, 2024 • 6 min read
Think Made for Advertising Sites Are Bad Now? AI Will Make T...
In its audit of the programmatic supply chain, the ANA found that 21 percent of ad impressions...
Dec 5, 2023 • 4 min read
MGID Expands Partnership with GeoEdge to Reinforce Fight Ag...
MGID, the global advertising platform, has expanded its partnership with GeoEdge, the premier ...
Sep 19, 2023 • 2 min read
MGID Awarded ISO/IEC 27001 Certification For Providing Clien...
MGID, the global advertising platform, today announced that it has met the standards required ...
Jul 6, 2023 • 2 min read