Global financial portal, Investing.com, adopts MGID’s smart advertising solutions to enhance user experience.

LOS ANGELES – MGID, a global native advertising platform, announces partnership with Investing.com, a well-respected, established digital media brand, delivering global news, business analysis, and insights to readers worldwide.

MGID’s innovative technology allows publishers to increase revenue opportunities and enhance its user experience. By integrating the MGID’s feed on desktop, Investing.com will reach its monetization and audience acquisition goals. What is more, this collaboration with Investing.com connects MGID’s advertisers to a new relevant audience in the United States, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, the Netherlands, and Vietnam.

“We are very pleased to welcome Investing.com as our newest premium publishing partner, and we are focused on driving strategic and sustainable growth for the media. MGID is committed to connecting the highly engaged audience of Investing.com with the world’s leading brands, creating the best native experience for the consumer,” comments Vladyslav Stadnyk, VP of Business Development at MGID.

About MGID:

MGID is a global innovative pioneer in native advertising. Since its foundation in 2008, MGID has become a leading content discovery platform, targeting 850 million unique readers with 185 billion recommendations monthly.

MGID helps publishers to retain users on their sites and monetize their traffic; connects brand marketers and advertisers to their target audience through personalized content recommendations; and consequently, drives revenue growth for all participants of the native advertising ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: www.mgid.com