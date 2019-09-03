NEW DELHI – MGID, a global native advertising platform, announces its exclusive partnership with Jagran New Media – India’s leading digital media group with a reach of over 40.2 million users. With Jagran onboard, MGID platform now serves over one billion content recommendations daily.

This collaboration connects MGID’s advertisers with new relevant audiences of Jagran.com, Jagranjosh.com, Onlymyhealth.com, Mid-day.com and other Jagran New Media websites. What is more, it will help advertisers from India bring genuine value to their consumers’ digital experience by serving them relevant ads in Hindi, the same language as the content of the website they are on.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jagran New Media as our newest premium publishing partner. Jagran has a long earned well-respected position in the media world, and we look forward to a long-lasting working relationship,” says Vladyslav Stadnyk, Head of Business Development at MGID. “This partnership is another step for MGID on the way to expanding the company’s reach in the Indian market“ – he adds.

“MGID invested time to understand our business goals as a company, and then custom created a tailored solution inline with our brand vision, audience growth strategy, and financial targets. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership” – comments Bharat Gupta, CEO Jagran New Media.

About MGID

MGID is a global innovative pioneer in native advertising that drives revenue growth for all participants of the ecosystem.

Its platform, which targets 850 million unique readers with 165 billion recommendations monthly, helps publishers retain audiences and monetize traffic, and drives performance and awareness for brands by connecting them to unique audiences, at the right time, with the right content.

MGID offers clients a 360 solution, from planning and strategy to delivery and reporting, and works across more than 60 different languages.