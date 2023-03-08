MGID and Retargetly have partnered to offer advanced segmentation that respects privacy to brands in Latin America.

Retargetly, the leading Latin American company in data and technology, announced a new integration with MGID, a global advertising platform. This partnership will allow agencies and brands to access MGID's multi-format demand, premium publishers, and brand security solutions. Additionally, this alliance provides access to Retargetly's technology and data solutions, which are already being used by more than 250 advertisers throughout the region.

According to a GSMA study, the rapid growth of programmatic advertising in Latin America is due in large part to the increase in smartphone usage, which will reach 485 million unique users in 2025. In this rapid evolution within the digital industry, reliable partners are needed to offer solid technology, quality data, and transparent use of privacy for both advertisers and consumers.

This alliance combines MGID's Contextual Intelligence with Retargetly's data so that advertisers and agencies can build accurate behavioral profiles in compliance with privacy regulations. Through these profiles, audiences based on impressions and revenue can be sent and activated on MGID's Demand Side Platform (DSP), using the pioneering technology of this company in native advertising.

From now on, MGID's clients can enrich their first-party data with third-party data on consumers' interests, behaviors and intent from Retargetly, optimizing their digital advertising budgets by reaching specific audiences with personalized messaging. "In the face of economic turmoil, connecting more deeply with customers has never been more important. By partnering with Retargetly, we can provide marketers with seamless and transparent access to audience insights, helping them tailor their campaigns while respecting user privacy," says Linda Ruiz, Regional Director of MGID for LATAM.

Brands and agencies will be able to optimize their digital advertising budgets by reaching specific audiences with personalized messages. "With more than 10 years of experience in LATAM, we understand practically all aspects of the local consumer to improve our understanding of their interests, behaviors, and needs. Our partnership with MGID ensures that we can activate these insights in a platform with unique inventory and technology, ensuring a great experience for consumers and ROI for advertisers," says Santi Darmandrail, COO of Retargetly.