In pursuit of a transparent and fraud-free digital ad space, prominent market players have partnered with GeoEdge. Since brand safety is at the core of MGID, as a business, we needed to provide yet another layer of protection for our clients. Naturally, we needed a credible partner with extensive experience and robust technological framework. MGID made its choice in favor of GeoEdge, and so far, the service has proved to be nothing but effective.

GeoEdge developed efficient tools for advertisers, publishers and, ultimately, users meant for cleaning inventory and keeping user experience secure. The company is an advocate for ad quality in the context of native, mobile, online and video ad campaigns. After illegal activity takes place, Incident Recommendation Engine immediately informs the client and provides comprehensive information on how to handle this particular kind of attack.

Violation: what, when and how

As long as data presents the most valuable asset for businesses, fraudsters devise sophisticated techniques to compromise it. Malicious software is the concept that refers to a specific code or malicious program intended to harm systems. In essence, malicious software is not capable of damaging physical equipment or hardware; however, it targets data. People engaged in such activity spy on user’s activity and/or steal, alter, encrypt and delete data.

Malicious software attacks the user’s device when:

one opens suspicious email attachment from an unknown sender

browsing an infected website

downloading software from an unreliable source

clicking on infected redirects

installing toolbars from unknown sources

providing sensitive data like credit card details into suspicious websites

These violations can install unwanted software, alter browsing settings, use system resources for compromising sensitive user data.

GeoEdge verification service is the shield for malware. Security checks prevent malicious ad display throughout all MGID’s ads, meaning publisher platforms are protected as well.

How GeoEdge detects malware

Let’s find out how exactly a red flag detection occurs:

After the service detects a violation, a user receives the following information:

violation type

impact on user

specific recommendation on what to do next.

‘Threat details’ and ‘More info’ buttons provide the exhaustive information concerning the violation.

What are the next steps?

For domain owners — in case you own a domain code, you have to contact the developer giving him information on the violation itself and ways to remove it. Afterward, an ad is subject to a re-check. For non-owners — you contact your affiliate network, provide information on the violation, request removal, and request re-checks afterward.

The efficiency of a GeoEdge scan is that it allows us to include important information like geo and device targeting settings of each particular campaign.

How GeoEdge helps MGID

GeoEdge Ad Security & Verification platform ensures safety and protects MGID and our clients from malicious software, operational and performance challenges, non-compliance and data leakage as well as inappropriate content. The algorithms are systematically updated and are compliant with all existing standards such as Facebook, Google and IAB regulations. Over 50 security and quality parameters are used to provide a granular violation check.

Explore our newest White Paper on GeoEdge Ad Security to make sure your ads are ready to be displayed on MGID’s top publisher websites!

GeoEdge White Paper