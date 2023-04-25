MGID, the global advertising platform, has announced the integration of Google Web Stories, formerly known as AMP Stories, into its platform, becoming the first third-party partner to support Story Ads and provide publishers with direct access to this additional stream of revenue.

By supporting Story Ads, MGID allows mobile-focused publishers using its platform to deliver advertisements via visually rich, tap-through stories, viewable in Google Search, Discover and Images. Story Ads engage users with visual narratives, animations, and tappable interactions while increasing searchability for publishers and providing users with immersive, fast-loading, full-screen experiences.

Story Ads provide direct monetization opportunities for publishers, enabling them to launch full screen, single-page ads with the same visual and experiential quality users expect from non-advertising content, supported by Google Ad Manager and Google DV360 (Beta), guiding users to access a web page, an AMP page or an App with a single tap.

Sergii Denysenko, MGID’s CEO, said: