Embracing the organic growth of digital media consumption in APAC and the gradual rise of expenditures directed at digital advertising, MGID has improved its market share in the region and multiplied its daily reach by seven over the last year.

MGID, a global native advertising platform, has shared its Q3 results in APAC, which has demonstrated the company’s steady growth in the region. The platform’s monthly audience reach has achieved 240 billion impressions; there have been more than 6000 new campaigns launched in Q3, including over 260 branded campaigns. In addition to this, MGID has opened two new representative offices in Thailand and Singapore.

MGID started to expand into the Asia-Pacific region in 2017. The lack of adoption for native advertising formats in APAC, as well as the fast growth of digital marketing and the rapid increase in online ad budget allocation, represented a business opportunity for MGID.

The platform drives revenue growth for all participants on the AdTech ecosystem in APAC. On the one hand, MGID makes sure all publishers’ audiences are monetized through the optimal combination of paid and organic content, as well as through a variety of non-intrusive native ad formats which are available on desktop, mobile and AMP. On the other, MGID connects brand marketers and advertisers to their target audience through personalized content recommendations, which aren’t perceived as a hard sell and don’t get blocked with AdBlockers.

MGID differentiated itself by offering advertising technology companies with technological solutions and global expertise, a combination which resulted in winning multiple internationally acclaimed business-awards: the Asia-Pacific Silver Stevie® Awards for Innovation in Technology Development and Excellence in Innovation in Business Product & Service Industries; and Best Digital Ad Network Award by MarTech Breakthrough.

"We are happy with our business results in the Asia-Pacific region, yet we aim to grow our presence there," said Sergii Denysenko, CEO at MGID. "Throughout our expansion, we have acquired many high profiles APAC clients, both advertisers, and publishers; Tokopedia, Dominos, Qatar Airways, Coverfox, Zaful, Medlife, Airbnb, OYO Rooms, Autoportal, investing.com, News18, Jagran New Media, vietnamnet.vn, and tribunnews.com. In addition, we held an APAC roadshow in September 2019, partnering with the biggest regional agencies and media holdings. We have 35 employees across APAC and are still hiring to grow our team even further," shares Denysenko.