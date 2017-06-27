MGID’s team can’t wait for the end of July to spend 3 days in New York at Affiliate Summit East 2017 with you. ASE is the global event for the marketing industry which gathers more than 5,500 digital marketers from over 70 countries at the New York Marriott Marquis July 30th - August 1st.

Come say hello to us in the Exhibit Hall at booth 4006-4007, and don’t forget to drop by our Meet Market table #521.

MGID is one of the first global native performance advertising networks servicing thousands of publishers with billions of news stories daily, and delivering marketing solutions for advertisers directed at consumer interests without disrupting their online experience. Our performance-driven approach ensures genuinely interested, engaged visitors to its customers’ websites, increasing traffic and revenue by maintaining the quality and relevance online users expect.

Schedule a meeting with us at this event:

[contact-form-7 id="1941" title="Affiliate Summit East"]