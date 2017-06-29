dmexco is the global business and innovation platform of the digital economy. It’s the meeting place for movers and shakers, visionaries, marketing and media professionals, techies, and creative thinkers. The conference is considered one of the most important gatherings for the global digital economy – so MGID will obviously be there!

The dmexco “Pure Business” themed event takes place September 13-14, 2017 at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany. Come say hello, we’ll be in Hall 9 / C012.

MGID is one of the first global native performance advertising networks servicing thousands of publishers with billions of news stories daily, and delivering marketing solutions for advertisers directed at consumer interests, including not disrupting their online experience.

Schedule a meeting with us at this event: