MGID becomes one of the first platforms to adopt the new IAB Tech Lab solutions to provide greater confidence in its offering

New York, July 16, 2019: MGID, the global pioneer in native advertising, has announced it is starting work to become one of the first ad tech companies to start posting the sellers.json file on its supply platform domains, and will support the OpenRTB SupplyChain object, to give buyers a better understanding of the inventory they are bidding on.

Released by the IAB Tech Lab in April 2019 for public comment, sellers.json allows buyers to see a list of the authorized sellers and resellers an exchange or SSP works with. Similarly, SupplyChain object provides a record of what has happened to an impression, so buyers can see which sellers and resellers are involved in the bid request, giving more transparency and greater end-to-end visibility in the supply chain.

MGID already implements a number of IAB guidelines and IAB Tech Lab supply chain standards, as well as being a verified company by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), and ComScore. By being one of the first native platforms to provide sellers.json and support for OpenRTB SupplyChain object, MGID further demonstrates its commitment to providing a safe and clean environment for the buyers it works with.

Sergii Denysenko, Chief Executive Officer at MGID Global, comments: “This initiative will help bridge the gap between advertisers and publishers by bringing much needed transparency to the ad tech ecosystem. MGID has always rooted for supply chain optimization, and while ads.txt started the process of building more trust in the ecosystem, sellers.json and SupplyChain object is the next evolutionary step to providing clarity to the entire supply chain.”

“These two specifications are critical to increasing trust and transparency in programmatic advertising, and will be key in helping fight fraud,” said Dennis Buchheim, Executive Vice President and General Manager, IAB Tech Lab. "Together, sellers.json and the SupplyChain object will provide better supply path visibility for buyers and sellers, giving them greater confidence during transactions. We look forward to seeing widespread adoption once the final versions are released."

