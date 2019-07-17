The Digital Dozen is a series of profile interviews with thought leaders in the technology industry. This week we spoke with Sergii Denysenko, Chief Executive Officer, of MGID. We discussed what he thinks will be big in media in ten years time!

Name your three best qualities.

Being able to learn from previous experience

Open to changes

Ability to convert obstacles into challenging opportunities

What's the biggest lesson you've learnt in your working life?

Failure is also a result. Always have a back-up plan and be prepared to move on.

What has been your best idea yet?

Accepting the CEO position at MGID

What advice have you been given that made a difference?

Always take the high road. Even when you can benefit from certain practices, never do anything which will have a negative impact on other people for the sake of a short-term benefit.

What’s the best thing about your work?

I am able to grow and develop a multinational company with its own culture and traditions, as well as implement changes and new algorithms in MGID’s system with immediate results.

What do you think will be big in media in ten years’ time?

Digital advertising is changing so rapidly that it's hard to predict what is going to happen even three years from now.

What’s certain though is that there will definitely be more new players, which will make it even more competitive. But the cost of market entry will facilitate the domination of a handful of global technology leaders in different parts of the ecosystem.

Content consumption will also shift towards new channels resulting in the decline of Google and Facebook’s dominance.

What career path would you advise your children to follow?

Their own. The best products and ideas are not invented for monetary reasons.

What career path would you be following if you weren't in your current job?

My brother stopped me from becoming a military pilot. If I was going to change path now, I would pick something related to biorobotics or biomedical engineering.

Which TV programme would you like to star in?

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Who would be your four perfect dinner guests?

Elon Musk for motivation, Dave Matthews for soul, Warren Buffet for principles, Bill Gates for management skills.

What three items would you take to a desert island?

An e-book with a solar powered charger, swiss army knife, and a matchbox.

And finally, the question on everyone’s lips... what's your favourite doughnut?

Cinnamon Twist