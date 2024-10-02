Is your holiday marketing strategy ready to shine? While it’s still warm outside, now’s the time for marketers to gear up for the “golden quarter” — from Thanksgiving through to New Year’s Eve. For consumers, the holiday season is a delightful whirl of festive lights and irresistible sales. For businesses, however, it’s a competitive arena where every brand is fighting for attention.
Holiday sales are projected to grow by 5% this year compared to last. While mobile e-commerce is expected to see a 14% increase, 80% of sales are still anticipated to occur in-store. With many brands competing for consumer attention during the holiday shopping months, staying top of mind for both new and existing customers is crucial. They will be seeking gifting ideas, inspiration and deals, making it essential for your brand to stand out.
That’s where MGID comes into play. Leveraging MGID's advanced AI tools and our holiday tips can give your holiday marketing campaigns a competitive edge. Avoid the humdrum of holiday advertising and create extraordinary ads to ensure your brand excels this season.
Chapter 1
What Should You Expect During the 2024 Holiday Season?
Let's start with the basics. Here are a few holiday marketing trends from eMarketer to keep in mind when planning your goals.
- Brick-and-mortar establishments are holding strong: In-store retail sales will grow by 3.7% this season, with shoppers spending $1.086 trillion in stores. Even though physical retail’s share is slowly shrinking, it still makes up 80.2% of holiday sales.
- Promotions will be everywhere: With fewer shopping days and tighter consumer budgets, expect heavy discounts and deals. Categories like food (10% growth), apparel (6.6%), and health and personal care (6.6%) will lead the pack.
- Mobile drives e-commerce: More than half (52.7%) of US holiday e-commerce sales will come from mobile, growing 13.4% year-over-year. Mobile shopping will account for 75.6% of the overall e-commerce growth.
A Deep Dive into Consumer Behavior
As we approach the 2024 holiday season, the landscape of retail and e-commerce is evolving in fascinating ways. Let’s explore how consumers are expected to behave this year, from early shopping trends to spending patterns and preferences. We will dive deep into eMarketer’s annual report to help us define some of the most important holiday marketing trends.
Early Shopping Surge
- October has become a key month for holiday shopping.
- Half of U.S. consumers plan to start their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving, compared to 44% in 2023.
- Early sales events in October have become a regular fixture, setting the tone for the holiday season.
Spending Growth
- Total retail sales will reach $1.353 trillion, a 4.8% increase year-over-year.
- E-commerce sales will grow by 9.5% YoY, reaching $266.89 billion.
- In-store sales are expected to rise by 3.7% YoY, surpassing $1 trillion for the third consecutive year.
Consumer Spending Trends
- 56% of consumers plan to maintain their holiday spending levels compared to 2023.
- More than a third expect their spending to increase, largely due to inflation.
Shopping Preferences
- Nearly three-quarters of consumers will buy holiday gifts in physical stores.
- E-commerce will continue to grow, with holiday sales being 43% higher than the rest of the year.
- Mobile commerce will account for over 52.7% of online sales.
Popular Products
Shoppers are focusing on specific product categories this year.
- Food and beverage: Leading the growth this holiday season, products in the food and beverage category are expected to see a 10.0% increase in sales. Consumers are turning to home dining and entertaining, partly due to high costs of dining out.
- Health and personal care: This category is predicted to grow by 6.6%, as people invest in wellness and self-care.
- Apparel, footwear and accessories: Also seeing a 6.6% increase is apparel, driven by fashion trends and holiday attire.
- Computer and consumer electronics: Though below overall e-commerce growth, electronics are projected to grow by 6.1%.
Social Commerce
- Over 40% of 18- to 24-year-olds are likely to buy gifts via social media.
- Platforms like TikTok Shop are gaining traction, with younger consumers increasingly turning to social media for their holiday shopping needs.
Impacts on Holiday Shopping
- Shorter shopping window: Thanksgiving falls on November 28, creating a shorter period between Thanksgiving and Christmas. This compressed window may affect shopping patterns and marketing strategies.
- Retail slowdown around Election Day: Retail activity typically slows during the week of a presidential election. Therefore, we may witness a lull in holiday shopping around November 5.
Key Shopping Days
- Cyber Monday and Black Friday will remain the two biggest online shopping days of the year. Cyber Monday is set to lead in sales growth, with a 7.8% increase YoY, while Black Friday will also see significant activity, just below the Cyber Monday average.
Strategic Timing and Planning
- Budget stretching: With inflation impacting many, consumers will be looking for value and deals and will likely rely more on credit and buy now, pay later options.
- Early sales trends: Early October sales events are now a permanent fixture, and consumers are likely to spread their holiday shopping across a longer period to maximize deals.
Chapter 2
Navigating the Holiday Season: A Month-by-Month Guide for 2024
The holiday season is a magical time of year, but for marketers, it’s a whirlwind of activity. To ensure you’re making the right moves at the right times, it’s crucial to understand the shifting behaviors of shoppers throughout the season. Here’s a month-by-month breakdown of what to expect and how to make the most of each phase of 2024’s holiday rush.
October: Research & Early Shopping
As the crisp autumn air settles in, shoppers start to gear up for the holidays. October is all about research and early planning. Many consumers begin to browse for deals and make initial purchases, eager to avoid the last-minute scramble.
|Marketing tip
|Example
|This is your chance to capture early-bird shoppers. Roll out pre-holiday promotions and create content that helps customers plan their holiday shopping. Consider special early access offers and tips for holiday preparation.
|Offer an “Early Access Holiday Collection” with a discount for shoppers who purchase in October. Share a holiday gift guide featuring popular items to help shoppers get organized and make buying decisions early.
November: Comparison & Best Discounts
With November comes the high-stakes game of deal-hunting. Consumers are on the lookout for the best discounts as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach. This month is crucial for comparison shopping, as people weigh their options and chase after the hottest deals.
|Marketing tip
|Example
|Amp up your promotional activities with irresistible discounts and exclusive deals. Provide clear, compelling calls-to-action and make it easy for customers to compare and find the best offers.
|Launch a “Black Friday Countdown” with daily deals and comparison charts that clearly show how your discounts compete with others. Help shoppers find the best value quickly and easily during their search.
December: Last-Minute Shopping & Festive Purchases
December is the final push for holiday shopping. Shoppers are scrambling to complete their lists, buying gifts and indulging in festive purchases. The urgency to finish holiday shopping hits its peak.
|Marketing tip
|Example
|Make sure your messaging highlights fast shipping options and last-minute deals. Offer convenience in the form of gift wrapping and express delivery to cater to those in the final stretch of their holiday shopping.
|Promote two-day shipping and gift-wrapping services with banners like “Need it Now? Last-Minute Gift Solutions!” Use clear messaging to show how you can help those still finishing their holiday shopping in time.
January: Post-Holiday Reflection & Sales
Once the holiday festivities wind down, January becomes a time for reflection and new beginnings. Shoppers look for clearance sales and start focusing on their new year’s resolutions.
|Marketing tip
|Example
|Take advantage of this period by promoting after-holiday sales and clearance events. Position your products as solutions for new year goals, whether it’s for self-improvement or home organization.
|Launch a clearance sale tied to new year goals like home organization or fitness. Use messaging like “Start Fresh: January Clearance Deals” to connect your products to the self-improvement mindset of the new year.
Key Dates for the 2024 Holiday Season
|Holiday
|2024 Dates
|Thanksgiving
|November 28
|Black Friday
|November 29
|Small Business Saturday
|November 30
|Cyber Monday
|December 2
|Giving Tuesday
|December 3
|Green Monday
|December 9
|Super Saturday
|December 21
|Christmas Eve
|December 24
|Christmas Day
|December 25
|Hanukkah
|December 25-January 2
|Boxing Day
|December 26
|New Year’s Eve
|December 31
1. Thanksgiving (November 28, 2024)
Thanksgiving officially kicks off the holiday shopping season. Brands often launch pre-Black Friday promotions, offering special family-themed discounts and emphasizing gratitude in marketing messages. Email marketing with festive themes can drive engagement.
2. Black Friday (November 29, 2024)
The biggest retail holiday in the U.S. and a global shopping event, Black Friday focuses on major discounts, especially for electronics, fashion and home goods. Brands can create urgency with flash sales and exclusive deals. Online marketing strategies should focus on high-volume traffic preparation.
3. Small Business Saturday (November 30, 2024)
Aimed at promoting local and independent retailers, Small Business Saturday is key for community-based brands. Marketing for this day should highlight local products, personalized service and support for small businesses. Use storytelling to connect with consumers who prioritize shopping small.
4. Cyber Monday (December 2, 2024)
Dedicated to online shopping, Cyber Monday is essential for e-commerce brands. Companies should focus on website optimization, retargeting ads and email marketing campaigns to maximize sales. Offering exclusive online-only deals can help attract more customers.
5. Giving Tuesday (December 3, 2024)
A global day of charitable giving that follows Thanksgiving weekend. For brands, it’s an opportunity to promote corporate social responsibility. Marketing efforts can include partnerships with charities, donation matching campaigns or integrating a cause into promotions.
6. Green Monday (December 9, 2024)
A lesser-known event but significant for online retailers, Green Monday marks one of the biggest shopping days in December. It’s a last-minute push for holiday online shopping. Retailers can promote expedited shipping, highlight eco-friendly products and offer one-day-only deals to drive conversions.
7. Super Saturday (December 21, 2024)
Also known as Panic Saturday, it is the last Saturday and final major shopping day before Christmas. This day targets last-minute shoppers, particularly in brick-and-mortar stores. Promotions should focus on in-store pickups, same-day delivery and urgency marketing to capitalize on the rush.
8. Christmas Eve (December 24, 2024)
While not a major shopping day, some brands offer limited-time deals for last-minute gift purchases. Messaging around family, togetherness and festive experiences works well.
9. Christmas Day (December 25, 2024)
This day is mostly about family celebrations, but online brands can still offer "day-of" flash sales or promotions for digital goods and subscriptions. Post-Christmas campaigns can start preparing for the Boxing Day and New Year sales.
10. Hanukkah (December 25, 2024 – January 2, 2025)
With Hanukkah spanning multiple days, brands have an opportunity to create ongoing promotions or limited-time offers to capture this audience. Inclusive marketing strategies should highlight the cultural significance of Hanukkah and target Jewish consumers with personalized content.
11. Boxing Day (December 26, 2024)
Popular in the UK, Canada and Australia, Boxing Day is a major shopping day with significant discounts. It’s seen as the start of post-holiday sales. Brands should focus on promoting clearance items and post-holiday discounts, emphasizing a fresh start and new year purchases.
12. New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2024)
The final push for year-end sales and promotions for New Year's resolutions. This is an opportunity for brands in fitness, wellness, travel and lifestyle industries to offer discounts on products that help people achieve their New Year goals. Marketing should emphasize the "new beginnings" narrative.
Chapter 3
Holiday Marketing Tips: Maximizing Visuals with AI
Let’s be honest: visuals are everything during the holidays. A well-designed ad can make the difference between a shopper clicking on your offer or scrolling past. But here’s the problem — everyone is using the same overdone visuals, especially for the holiday season.
That’s where MGID’s AI tools come into play. With the Text-to-Image and Image-to-Image features, you can create completely custom visuals that are unique to your brand. You’ll stand out from the crowd by creating eye-catching visuals that people haven’t seen before. Here’s how to make the most of these tools.
What to Do
|Do’s
|Example
|Do use playful, unexpected color schemes
|Break away from the standard red, green and gold. Try colors like pastel blues, rich purples or bold metallics to stand out. For example, a holiday ad featuring icy teal and rose gold can evoke a modern winter vibe.
|Do incorporate interactive elements
|Interactive elements like clickable hotspots, hover effects or animated GIFs can grab attention. Use MGID’s AI tools to add movement, such as snowfall or a blinking holiday light effect, to make the ad dynamic and fun to engage with.
|Do mix minimalist design with bold accents
|A minimalist background with a pop of bold color (like a bright ribbon or festive pattern) keeps the focus on your offer. For example, a simple white background with a bright red bow can emphasize the holiday theme without clutter.
What to Avoid
|Don’ts
|Example
|Don't stick to overly cliché symbols
|Instead of using snowflakes, try abstract shapes or modern icons like geometric trees or gift boxes. This can make your visuals more contemporary and less predictable. For example, use a sleek, monochrome Christmas tree icon instead of traditional ornaments.
|Don't overcrowd designs
|Limit your design to 2-3 key holiday elements. Too many icons, like reindeer, presents and wreaths all in one ad, can be distracting. Instead, highlight one focal point with a clear message. This helps the shopper focus on your offer.
|Don't stick to a one-size-fits-all approach
|Customize visuals based on your target audience. If you’re targeting younger consumers, opt for vibrant, bold designs with fun, playful imagery. For older audiences, use more elegant and refined elements. Avoid generic designs that lack personality.
Chapter 4
Top Holiday Marketing Strategies to Spark Joy and Boost Sales
Now that we’ve nailed this year’s upcoming holiday season and predicted marketing trends, let’s highlight the top ad creation strategies to make your season shine. Here’s how to spread cheer and drive results.
1. Start Early with Paid Campaigns
The holiday season is a marathon, not a sprint. Kick off your paid campaigns early, catching shoppers before they get distracted by the holiday noise. Use social media and search ads to grab attention and keep your brand top-of-mind.
Example: Launch a “12 Weeks of Holiday Savings” ad series across Facebook and Google, featuring weekly promotions. Use retargeting ads to follow shoppers who check out your deals but haven’t made the leap yet.
2. Personalize Ads with AI Magic
Imagine having a personal shopper for each customer — that’s the power of AI! Use it to tailor ads based on browsing habits and past purchases. Personalized ads feel like a gift designed just for them, boosting the chance they’ll click “Buy Now.”
Example: If someone is browsing holiday decorations on your site, follow them around with personalized display ads showing matching items, with an extra little holiday discount for good measure.
3. Engage with Interactive Video Ads
Why let customers just watch your ads when they can engage with them? Interactive video ads let viewers explore, click and shop directly within the video — turning passive watching into active buying.
Example: Create a fun YouTube or TikTok ad where viewers can click directly on featured holiday products. Whether it’s for cozy holiday pajamas or sparkling decorations, your video becomes an instant shopping spree.
4. Harness the Power of Social Media Ads & Influencers
Social media is where the holiday magic happens! From shoppable posts to influencer collaborations, use these platforms to showcase your best holiday offers. Influencers can add a personal touch, making your products feel like must-haves.
Example: Partner with an influencer to host a live shopping event on Instagram, where they demo your holiday products in real-time. Use shoppable posts and ads to offer exclusive discounts during the live session — instant buzz, instant sales!
5. Own Black Friday & Cyber Monday with Dynamic Ads
When Black Friday and Cyber Monday hit, shoppers are in a buying frenzy. Dynamic ads — ads that automatically adjust based on user behavior — help you serve up the exact deals your audience wants to see, right when they’re ready to buy.
Example: Set up dynamic ads on Facebook and Instagram with countdown timers for flash sales. Offer exclusive discounts and watch as the sense of urgency brings in a flood of traffic and conversions.
6. Retarget Holiday Shoppers and Reel Them Back In
People browse, get distracted and forget to buy. Retargeting helps reel them back in by showing ads to those who visited your site but didn’t complete their purchase. It’s like a gentle nudge to remind them of the gifts they almost bought.
Example: Set up Google Display retargeting ads featuring the exact products shoppers viewed, and sweeten the deal with a holiday discount or free shipping.
7. Go Green and Highlight Eco-Friendly Products
More shoppers than ever want to feel good about their holiday purchases, so make sustainability part of your advertising. Feature eco-friendly products and show your customers that giving a gift can also give back to the planet.
Example: Run banner and social ads promoting a special “Green Holiday” collection, showcasing items made from sustainable materials or wrapped in eco-friendly packaging. Highlight that a portion of each sale supports a tree-planting initiative.
8. Supercharge Your Email Marketing with Paid Ads
Email is a great way to spread holiday cheer, but why stop there? Pair your email promotions with paid ads on social media for a one-two punch of visibility. Your audience will see your holiday offers everywhere they turn.
Example: Send an email promoting your biggest holiday deal, and back it up with Facebook and Instagram retargeting ads. The more touchpoints, the more likely your message will turn into a sale!
Chapter 5
Creative Holiday Marketing Ideas from the MGID Team
Standing out during the crowded holiday season requires more than just festive imagery — it demands creativity and originality. Here are some unconventional tips to make your holiday advertising truly memorable, each paired with a visual concept to inspire your design team.
1. Find Your Gift in the Chaos
The holidays can be chaotic, but there's always a gem hidden in the mess. Your creative should highlight this feeling by showing a cluttered, festive scene full of decorations and items. Somewhere in the corner, hidden but noticeable, is the "dream gift" waiting to be found.
Example: Picture a messy room full of tinsel, ornaments and wrapping paper, with the perfect gift peeking out. The title reads: "Lost in the chaos? Find the perfect gift in 1 click." A playful, treasure-hunt concept gets people intrigued and clicking.
2. Santa's Naughty or Nice List
Play on the classic naughty and nice list. Use it to tease viewers with curiosity about which list they might be on. The visual should have Santa's "naughty list" and a large gift bag sitting next to it, tempting viewers with the idea of a reward.
Example: Show an old-fashioned scroll with names on Santa's "naughty list," and next to it, a shiny bag of gifts. The title could be: "Which list are you on? A click away from a Christmas sale for all the good boys and girls!" It’s cheeky, festive and engaging.
3. Advent Overload? Celebrate Now!
Advent calendars and the countdown to Christmas can feel exhausting. Instead of waiting for the big day, invite your audience to celebrate and treat themselves now. This works great for pre-holiday sales.
Example: A visual of a person anxiously counting down the days on an advent calendar, but next to them is a sign that says: "Why wait? Celebrate now with our pre-holiday sale!" It is fun, spontaneous and persuasive.
4. Holiday Chaos Relief
Holiday madness is real, but offer your audience a way out. Play up the theme of the holiday rush, and position your brand as the solution to calm their nerves and save them money.
Example: Show a bustling holiday street, people carrying way too many bags and in the middle of it all, your product or service as the hero. The text could say: "In the midst of all the chaos, we’ll save you and your wallet." It’s relatable and comforting, with a bit of holiday humor.
5. Holiday Memes and Pop Culture References
Tap into viral memes and current news to add a fresh, humorous twist to your holiday creatives. It’s all about being timely and making people laugh while subtly showcasing your product.
Example: You could use a visual inspired by a meme or pop culture moment, like referencing the bye-bye-bye meme or the fat cat meme. The text could say: "Tell her ‘bye-bye-bye’ if she doesn’t have this yet!" with a must-have product for the home...
... or “Got nothing but fat for Christmas? Let’s fix that: post-holiday sales start now!” for healthy meal delivery.
Chapter 6
Ring in the Holidays with Marketing Magic: Your Success Starts Here!
The holiday season is just around the corner, and the festive buzz is already in the air. It’s the perfect time to gear up and put these holiday marketing strategies into action. As you prepare to dazzle your customers with irresistible offers and unforgettable experiences, remember that MGID is here to help you every step of the way. Our innovative solutions and expert insights can transform your holiday campaigns from great to extraordinary. So, deck the halls and set your marketing plans into motion — ‘tis the season to shine!