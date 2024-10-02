The holiday season is a magical time of year, but for marketers, it’s a whirlwind of activity. To ensure you’re making the right moves at the right times, it’s crucial to understand the shifting behaviors of shoppers throughout the season. Here’s a month-by-month breakdown of what to expect and how to make the most of each phase of 2024’s holiday rush.

October: Research & Early Shopping

As the crisp autumn air settles in, shoppers start to gear up for the holidays. October is all about research and early planning. Many consumers begin to browse for deals and make initial purchases, eager to avoid the last-minute scramble.

Marketing tip Example This is your chance to capture early-bird shoppers. Roll out pre-holiday promotions and create content that helps customers plan their holiday shopping. Consider special early access offers and tips for holiday preparation. Offer an “Early Access Holiday Collection” with a discount for shoppers who purchase in October. Share a holiday gift guide featuring popular items to help shoppers get organized and make buying decisions early.

November: Comparison & Best Discounts

With November comes the high-stakes game of deal-hunting. Consumers are on the lookout for the best discounts as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach. This month is crucial for comparison shopping, as people weigh their options and chase after the hottest deals.

Marketing tip Example Amp up your promotional activities with irresistible discounts and exclusive deals. Provide clear, compelling calls-to-action and make it easy for customers to compare and find the best offers. Launch a “Black Friday Countdown” with daily deals and comparison charts that clearly show how your discounts compete with others. Help shoppers find the best value quickly and easily during their search.

December: Last-Minute Shopping & Festive Purchases

December is the final push for holiday shopping. Shoppers are scrambling to complete their lists, buying gifts and indulging in festive purchases. The urgency to finish holiday shopping hits its peak.

Marketing tip Example Make sure your messaging highlights fast shipping options and last-minute deals. Offer convenience in the form of gift wrapping and express delivery to cater to those in the final stretch of their holiday shopping. Promote two-day shipping and gift-wrapping services with banners like “Need it Now? Last-Minute Gift Solutions!” Use clear messaging to show how you can help those still finishing their holiday shopping in time.

January: Post-Holiday Reflection & Sales

Once the holiday festivities wind down, January becomes a time for reflection and new beginnings. Shoppers look for clearance sales and start focusing on their new year’s resolutions.

Marketing tip Example Take advantage of this period by promoting after-holiday sales and clearance events. Position your products as solutions for new year goals, whether it’s for self-improvement or home organization. Launch a clearance sale tied to new year goals like home organization or fitness. Use messaging like “Start Fresh: January Clearance Deals” to connect your products to the self-improvement mindset of the new year.

Key Dates for the 2024 Holiday Season

Holiday 2024 Dates Thanksgiving November 28 Black Friday November 29 Small Business Saturday November 30 Cyber Monday December 2 Giving Tuesday December 3 Green Monday December 9 Super Saturday December 21 Christmas Eve December 24 Christmas Day December 25 Hanukkah December 25-January 2 Boxing Day December 26 New Year’s Eve December 31

1. Thanksgiving (November 28, 2024)

Thanksgiving officially kicks off the holiday shopping season. Brands often launch pre-Black Friday promotions, offering special family-themed discounts and emphasizing gratitude in marketing messages. Email marketing with festive themes can drive engagement.

2. Black Friday (November 29, 2024)

The biggest retail holiday in the U.S. and a global shopping event, Black Friday focuses on major discounts, especially for electronics, fashion and home goods. Brands can create urgency with flash sales and exclusive deals. Online marketing strategies should focus on high-volume traffic preparation.

3. Small Business Saturday (November 30, 2024)

Aimed at promoting local and independent retailers, Small Business Saturday is key for community-based brands. Marketing for this day should highlight local products, personalized service and support for small businesses. Use storytelling to connect with consumers who prioritize shopping small.

4. Cyber Monday (December 2, 2024)

Dedicated to online shopping, Cyber Monday is essential for e-commerce brands. Companies should focus on website optimization, retargeting ads and email marketing campaigns to maximize sales. Offering exclusive online-only deals can help attract more customers.

5. Giving Tuesday (December 3, 2024)

A global day of charitable giving that follows Thanksgiving weekend. For brands, it’s an opportunity to promote corporate social responsibility. Marketing efforts can include partnerships with charities, donation matching campaigns or integrating a cause into promotions.

6. Green Monday (December 9, 2024)

A lesser-known event but significant for online retailers, Green Monday marks one of the biggest shopping days in December. It’s a last-minute push for holiday online shopping. Retailers can promote expedited shipping, highlight eco-friendly products and offer one-day-only deals to drive conversions.

7. Super Saturday (December 21, 2024)

Also known as Panic Saturday, it is the last Saturday and final major shopping day before Christmas. This day targets last-minute shoppers, particularly in brick-and-mortar stores. Promotions should focus on in-store pickups, same-day delivery and urgency marketing to capitalize on the rush.

8. Christmas Eve (December 24, 2024)

While not a major shopping day, some brands offer limited-time deals for last-minute gift purchases. Messaging around family, togetherness and festive experiences works well.

9. Christmas Day (December 25, 2024)

This day is mostly about family celebrations, but online brands can still offer "day-of" flash sales or promotions for digital goods and subscriptions. Post-Christmas campaigns can start preparing for the Boxing Day and New Year sales.

10. Hanukkah (December 25, 2024 – January 2, 2025)

With Hanukkah spanning multiple days, brands have an opportunity to create ongoing promotions or limited-time offers to capture this audience. Inclusive marketing strategies should highlight the cultural significance of Hanukkah and target Jewish consumers with personalized content.

11. Boxing Day (December 26, 2024)

Popular in the UK, Canada and Australia, Boxing Day is a major shopping day with significant discounts. It’s seen as the start of post-holiday sales. Brands should focus on promoting clearance items and post-holiday discounts, emphasizing a fresh start and new year purchases.

12. New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2024)

The final push for year-end sales and promotions for New Year's resolutions. This is an opportunity for brands in fitness, wellness, travel and lifestyle industries to offer discounts on products that help people achieve their New Year goals. Marketing should emphasize the "new beginnings" narrative.