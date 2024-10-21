Create account
Alisa Svitlychna

Head of the Creative Division

Alisa is the Head of the Creative Division at MGID, with extensive experience in developing impactful and innovative advertising content. Overseeing creative projects across various regions, Alisa collaborates with cross-functional teams to tailor ads that resonate culturally and connect deeply with audiences. Passionate about the psychology of advertising, she keeps a close eye on emerging trends to keep pace with the dynamic industry, ensuring all campaigns are both current and effective.

9875
14 min read
The Ultimate Christmas Playbook article cover
Advertisers
The Ultimate Christmas Playbook: Must-Know Marketing Tips an...

The beginning of the holiday season is just around the corner, so it’s time to get your Christ...

Oct 21, 2024 • 14 min read
7922
15 min read
Halloween Insights for Brands article cover
Advertisers
From Tricks to Treats: Essential Hallowe...

From Celtic roots to the highly commercialized season we see today, Halloween isn’t just about...

Oct 18, 2024 • 15 min read
9920
Guide
1 min read
Guides
Ho-Ho-Holiday Success: Winning Strategie...

Is your holiday marketing strategy ready to shine? While it’s still warm outside, now’s the ti...

Oct 2, 2024 • 1 min read
9895
7 min read
Advertisers
How AI Can Transform Your Ad Creatives T...

As the summer heat ramps up, so do the opportunities for captivating ad campaigns. Imagine inf...

Jul 4, 2024 • 7 min read
7646
9 min read
Advertisers
Celebrating Mom: Crafting Compelling Mot...

Mother's Day is celebrated in various countries around the world, honoring the profound impact...

May 9, 2024 • 9 min read
7873
Guide
2 min read
Guides
Unleashing Creativity: Exploring MGID's ...

In a world where creativity reigns supreme, harnessing the power of AI has become a game-chang...

Feb 15, 2024 • 2 min read
9857
12 min read
Advertisers
Holiday Marketing 2023: Setting the Stag...

'Tis the season for joy and celebration! As the holidays approach, shoppers hit the web, and b...

Nov 6, 2023 • 12 min read

