In a world where creativity reigns supreme, harnessing the power of AI has become a game-changer. At MGID, we've embraced this innovation and seamlessly integrated it into our platform to empower advertisers. Unlock the power of AI in campaign creation with MGID's Generative features.
- Text-to-Image Generative AI — This innovative tool merges text prompts with captivating visuals, allowing advertisers to bring their concepts to life effortlessly. With a variety of customization options including emotions, angles, lighting conditions and styles, this feature enables the creation of unique, impactful images that capture audience attention and drive engagement.
- Image-to-Image Generative AI — A cutting-edge tool designed to revolutionize visual expression and transform your ideas into captivating visuals, this feature opens up a world of creative possibilities. By infusing new styles, textures and elements into existing images, you can craft visually stunning ads that stand out from the crowd.
- Ad Titles and Descriptions Generative AI — The ultimate solution for creating compelling, high-impact advertising texts is at your fingertips. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, this tool generates engaging ad titles and descriptions that resonate with your target audience, driving higher engagement and conversion rates.
- AI-Driven Performance Prediction Feature — Elevate your advertising strategy with this state-of-the-art tool that predicts the impact of your ad creatives. Utilizing advanced AI models, it provides insights into how effective your creatives will be based on campaign settings and design elements. This feature empowers you to make data-driven decisions, optimize your ad performance and achieve higher engagement and conversions.
In this guide, we will continue to explore the transformative capabilities of these AI-driven tools. Read on to learn more about MGID’s innovative features and their impact on campaign optimization.
Ready? Scroll down to start reading!
Table of contents
Click on any chapter to scroll directly to it.
Chapter 1
Text-to-Image Generative AI
Text-to-Image Generative AI is an innovative technology that utilizes artificial intelligence algorithms to generate images based on a user’s textual descriptions or prompts. In essence, it translates text descriptions into visual representations, allowing users to create images without traditional graphic design skills or software.
One of the key features of MGID’s Text-to-Image Generative AI tool is its flexibility in generating images. Users have the option to either type their own prompts or explore a variety of prompt examples provided within the platform. These examples serve as inspiration and help users articulate their vision more effectively.
Moreover, the feature offers a range of customization options to enhance the generated images. Users can choose from a drop-down selection of emotions, angles, lighting conditions and styles to infuse their images with unique perspectives and aesthetics:
- Emotion: peaceful, calm, serene, soothing, relaxed, bright, vibrant, dynamic, muted, bleak, ominous, threatening;
- Light: low light, gentle pink hue, gentle blue hue, strong pink hue, blue shadows, sunbeams, twilight, bright light, red light;
- Angle: extreme long shot, medium shot, close-up, overhead view, low angle, over-the-shoulder shot, aerial view;
- Style: 3D model, analog film, anime, cinematic, comic book, digital art, enhance, fantasy art, isometric, line art, low-poly, modeling compound, neon punk, origami, photographic, pixel art, tile texture.
When creating prompts for MGID Text-to-Image Generative AI, keep these three guidelines in mind.
- Text description: Provide a clear description of the desired image(s) within 1000 characters.
- Specificity vs. vagueness: Balance specificity and vagueness in your prompts. While being vague can enhance diversity, clarity ensures your vision.
- Context and details: Clearly outline any context or essential details to guide the AI accurately towards your desired outcome.
True-to-life images are a good choice but not for every campaign. So, don’t be afraid to experiment with different styles and epochs: futuristic, aquarelle, post-apocalyptic, cyberpunk, pin-up, Middle Ages, Renaissance, modern, Postmodern and so on.
For example, this is what varying styles look like.
An object’s placement in an image can tell a story in itself. Think about what part of your subject you would like to see in your image and highlight that through its camera angle: extreme close-up, close-up, medium shot, mid-shot, waist shot, wide shot, full shot, long shot and so on.
Interested in learning more about prompts? Here are some suggestions.
- Explore our knowledge base: Delve into detailed tips and insights on creating effective prompts tailored to your needs.
- Watch our webinar: Unlock the secrets to generative-AI with our webinar where our Creative and Compliance Team Lead shared valuable strategies for crafting prompts that resonate with AI, resulting in captivating imagery.
- Check out our playlist: Dive into our video playlist featuring short videos that introduce you to the potential of crafting simple and complex prompts for various product categories.
Chapter 2
Image-to-Image Generative AI
Image-to-Image Generative AI is an innovative technology that utilizes artificial intelligence algorithms to transform images. Essentially, it takes input images and, based on user prompts or descriptions, generates new images with enhanced styles, textures and elements. This technology reimagines existing visuals, infusing them with fresh creativity and uniqueness. With Image-to-Image Generative AI, users can explore new approaches to visual expression and create captivating images that resonate with their target audience.
To begin exploring the potential of Image-to-Image Generative AI, head to the MGID Ads creation form and navigate to the Media block. From there, simply access the AI generation tab to unlock the tool's full capabilities.
Generation occurs once you’ve met two mandatory parameters.
- Image: Upload your image in JPG, JPEG or PNG format. Ensure a minimum resolution of 960x540 and a file size of up to 10 MB. The ideal aspect ratio is 16:9.
- Prompt: Provide a description of the changes you desire. The Magic Stick feature offers a dropdown menu with examples for generation or modification to suit your specific needs.
Our AI takes your images and prompts into account, reimagining them with new styles, textures and elements to create something truly unique. As a result, you'll receive four new images ready to be incorporated into your creatives.
Image-to-Image Generative AI opens doors to innovative creative approaches and effortless experimentation with new concepts. With its transformative capabilities, you can completely reimagine existing images, easily altering any aspect of the image to bring your vision to life.
Chapter 3
Ad Titles and Descriptions Generative AI
Ad Titles and Descriptions Generative AI is an advanced tool developed to streamline the process of creating compelling advertising texts. Using artificial intelligence algorithms, this feature generates engaging titles and descriptions for advertisements. By analyzing input data and user prompts, the AI constructs persuasive and attention-grabbing copy that effectively communicates the message of the ad. Ad Titles and Descriptions Generative AI helps advertisers craft impactful text content efficiently, enhancing the overall effectiveness of their advertising campaigns.
MGID’s Ad Titles and Descriptions Generative AI feature is seamlessly integrated into the Ad creation form within the MGID Ads Dashboard, offering users convenient access to powerful text generation capabilities.
The "Try AI text generator" button is located under the title field, opening a panel with two tabs.
- Generate from website: Simply paste your website (landing page) URL, choose the provided target audience persona and select the headline language. The system will analyze your website copy and generate a list of ad headlines along with additional descriptions.
- Create by prompt: You can either type your own prompts or use the built-in prompt templates for optimal results. After that, select the offered target audience persona and choose the headline language. The system will generate headline and additional description options based on your prompts.
Once a website URL or text description is entered, the AI model analyzes the content and suggests target personas likely to be interested in the product or service. Target personas include name, age and gender information.
With Ad Titles and Descriptions Generative AI, reaching your target audience has never been easier. MGID’s advanced AI technology creates compelling titles and descriptions tailored to resonate with your specific demographic, regardless of whether you're targeting a global audience or a niche market.
The AI allows you to generate text in 29 languages:
- Bulgarian
- Chinese
- Czech
- Danish
- Dutch
- English US/UK
- Estonian
- Finnish
- French
- German
- Greek
- Hebrew
- Hungarian
- Indonesian
- Italian
- Japanese
- Latvian
- Lithuanian
- Polish
- Portuguese
- Portuguese - Brazil
- Romanian
- Slovak
- Slovenian
- Spanish
- Swedish
- Thai
- Ukrainian
- Vietnamese
The target audience language option within the interface allows you to specify the language preferences of your target audience, further enhancing the relevance and effectiveness of your ad content.
Chapter 4
AI-Driven Performance Prediction Feature
AI-driven performance prediction feature is an AI model that predicts the impact of creatives. This model estimates how effective a creative can be based on its campaign settings and advertising design.
Ad performance prediction is a game-changer, offering invaluable insights into the effectiveness of your ad creatives and demonstrating how even minor adjustments can significantly impact their performance within the MGID network. Here are the key benefits:
- Enhanced decision-making: Utilize predictive analytics to make more informed choices about which ad variants to use, ensuring the maximum effectiveness of your campaigns.
- Increased efficiency: By identifying the most promising ads, you save valuable time and resources otherwise spent on testing multiple variants.
- Boosted ROI: Optimizing ad performance translates into better returns on your advertising investment, as more effective ads drive higher engagement and conversions.
- Precise adjustments: Gain insights into how changes to ad copy and headlines affect performance, enabling you to make targeted tweaks that enhance results.
- Competitive edge: Staying ahead of the competition is easier with advanced AI tools, allowing you to swiftly adapt to market trends and consumer preferences.
Developed in collaboration with our partner, Memorable AI, this predictive model categorizes predictions into four levels, providing clear guidance on your creative’s potential impact and next steps:
- Poor: "Try something else. This ad won't deliver results unless you switch up the image or headline."
- Medium: "Why not give it a shot? This ad's performance falls within the average range."
- Good: "Good to go! This ad will deliver great results."
- Excellent: "Green light for launching! This ad's performance will be outstanding."
When you fill in the title and image fields in the ad creative form on the MGID Ads dashboard, the performance prediction feature automatically appears. Here’s everything you need to know:
- Dashboard location: Find the performance prediction function on the right-hand side of the screen, under the preview section. Additionally, a prediction indicator is displayed for each creative thumbnail in the far left panel.
- Automatic updates: The prediction is updated in real-time as you edit the title and/or image, reflecting the new content immediately.
- Troubleshooting: Should you encounter issues with the performance prediction feature, try these steps before reaching out to the Support Team:
- Reload the page.
- Delete and re-upload the image.
- Check that your Internet connection is stable.
Important note: Predictions are tailored to the specific ad campaign settings, meaning they may vary for the same creative under different targeting parameters. Even high-performing predictions do not guarantee approval from the Moderation Team. Given the dynamic advertising landscape, the model is continuously updated with new data, making forecasts valid for up to 30 days.
Chapter 5
Advantages of Using AI-Generated Creatives
AI-driven creatives represent the future of marketing, offering unparalleled opportunities for precision targeting and engagement. By harnessing these tools today, you can gain a competitive edge, unlock new insights and elevate your campaigns to unprecedented levels of success. Here is a foundational list outlining the advantages of AI-driven creatives.
- Efficiency: AI-powered tools can generate creatives at a much faster pace than manual methods, allowing you to create and deploy campaigns more quickly. This efficiency is particularly beneficial for time-sensitive promotions or campaigns that require frequent updates.
- Variety: AI can produce a wide variety of creatives, allowing you to explore different styles, formats and messaging options. This diversity enables A/B testing and experimentation to identify the most effective creative elements and optimize campaign performance.
- Personalization: AI-driven algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data to understand individual preferences and behaviors. By leveraging this insight, you can tailor creatives to specific audience segments, delivering personalized content that resonates with each viewer.
- Consistency: AI ensures consistency in branding and messaging across all creatives, maintaining a cohesive brand identity and user experience. By adhering to brand guidelines and style preferences, AI-generated creatives help reinforce brand recognition and trust among audiences.
- Insights: AI-generated creatives can provide valuable insights into audience engagement and campaign performance. By analyzing metrics such as click-through rates, conversion rates and engagement levels, you gain actionable insights to optimize future campaigns and refine targeting strategies.
- Scalability: AI-powered tools offer scalability, allowing you to scale creative production to meet the demands of large-scale campaigns or dynamic advertising environments. Whether launching campaigns across multiple channels or targeting diverse audience segments, AI enables you to efficiently create and deploy creatives at scale.
Chapter 6
Conclusion
The performance prediction feature is an invaluable tool for optimizing your ad campaigns. By leveraging AI-driven insights, you can make informed decisions about your creatives, save time and resources and ultimately achieve better results.
Stay ahead of the curve with MGID's AI-powered performance prediction — your key to smarter, more effective advertising.