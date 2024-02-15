Text-to-Image Generative AI is an innovative technology that utilizes artificial intelligence algorithms to generate images based on a user’s textual descriptions or prompts. In essence, it translates text descriptions into visual representations, allowing users to create images without traditional graphic design skills or software.

One of the key features of MGID’s Text-to-Image Generative AI tool is its flexibility in generating images. Users have the option to either type their own prompts or explore a variety of prompt examples provided within the platform. These examples serve as inspiration and help users articulate their vision more effectively.

Moreover, the feature offers a range of customization options to enhance the generated images. Users can choose from a drop-down selection of emotions, angles, lighting conditions and styles to infuse their images with unique perspectives and aesthetics:

Emotion: peaceful, calm, serene, soothing, relaxed, bright, vibrant, dynamic, muted, bleak, ominous, threatening;

Prompt: A brunette woman in a green dress with long hair eating granola, sitting at the table in a Provence-style kitchen, her hair held tight in a ponytail, fruits and cups surrounding her. HD quality

When creating prompts for MGID Text-to-Image Generative AI, keep these three guidelines in mind.

Text description: Provide a clear description of the desired image(s) within 1000 characters.

Provide a clear description of the desired image(s) within 1000 characters. Specificity vs. vagueness: Balance specificity and vagueness in your prompts. While being vague can enhance diversity, clarity ensures your vision.

Balance specificity and vagueness in your prompts. While being vague can enhance diversity, clarity ensures your vision. Context and details: Clearly outline any context or essential details to guide the AI accurately towards your desired outcome.

Prompt: A real-life high-quality photo of a glass with cucumber water in it, the glass is purple. The glass is transparent, the glass is surrounded by berries and apples.

True-to-life images are a good choice but not for every campaign. So, don’t be afraid to experiment with different styles and epochs: futuristic, aquarelle, post-apocalyptic, cyberpunk, pin-up, Middle Ages, Renaissance, modern, Postmodern and so on.

For example, this is what varying styles look like.

Prompt: Female hands holding a bunch of beautiful apricots above the wooden table, fantasy style

Prompt: Woman sitting in a silver jet, preparing for a flight in a shed, futuristic style

Prompt: Nice african-american man eating pancakes in a diner alongside the road in texas, the day is sunny, the man is smiling, pin-up style

Prompt: A rich man standing in his office, looking into window, man dressed in a suit, post modernist style

Prompt: Luxury yacht drifting in the pacific ocean, decorated with illuminating lights. night time, stars shining brightly, city on the background, modernism style

Prompt: A tired lab worker holding a glass flask with orange liquid, sitting at the table in the center of her lab, real life style

Prompt: Portrait of an old thai woman standing in her kitchen. herbs and spices surround her. wearing national attires, in a style of a Vogue cover

An object’s placement in an image can tell a story in itself. Think about what part of your subject you would like to see in your image and highlight that through its camera angle: extreme close-up, close-up, medium shot, mid-shot, waist shot, wide shot, full shot, long shot and so on.

Prompt: An intimate portrayal of a woman's face, photographed in subdued lighting with a gentle, soft focus. The image is imbued with a delicate pink tint, and the woman's features are softly blurred, adding a sense of enchantment

Interested in learning more about prompts? Here are some suggestions.