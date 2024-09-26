Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the two biggest online shopping days of the year, have become synonymous with deals and discounts. But how did these events evolve from simple post-Thanksgiving sales into global shopping phenomena?

As consumers flock to stores and online platforms, it’s essential to understand the origins and the evolution of these shopping days. From their humble beginnings to the sophisticated, data-driven strategies we see today, the journey reveals valuable insights for anyone looking to maximize their campaigns.

Let’s explore the evolution of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, revealing some behind-the-scenes details along the way. Whether you’re strategizing your next campaign or simply interested in the stories behind the sales, there’s much to discover about these influential shopping events.

The Origins of Black Friday

Black Friday has a rich history that starts well before the term became a staple in every marketer’s vocabulary. It all began in the aftermath of Thanksgiving, when shoppers started to emerge from their turkey-induced comas and flock to stores in search of holiday deals. Retailers quickly realized this surge in consumer activity was an opportunity to boost sales and clear out inventory.

The “Black Friday” Name: Myths vs. Reality

But what about the name "Black Friday"? There are plenty of myths floating around as to its origin, but we will highlight two:

-Some say it refers to the day retailers finally move from the red (loss) to the black (profit);

Others claim it originated from the chaos that ensued when shoppers began stampeding through store doors.

While both interpretations have their merits, the truth is a bit more mundane. The term was first used by police in Philadelphia in the 1960s to describe the heavy traffic and crowds that descended on the city the day after Thanksgiving. Over time, retailers took back the narrative, rebranding it as a positive event.

The Rise of In-Store Sales and Promotions in the 20th Century

As the 20th century progressed, in-store sales and promotions gained momentum. Retailers began to recognize the power of marketing and started rolling out special offers to entice shoppers. This was the dawn of the “doorbuster” deal — a strategy that would not only draw in crowds but also shape consumer behavior. Savvy marketers learned that by offering limited-time discounts, they could create urgency and drive sales in ways that had never been seen before.

Shaping Consumer Behavior with Early Deals and Discounts

These early deals and discounts set the stage for what Black Friday would become. Retailers shaped shopping habits, and in the process, they transformed a day of post-Thanksgiving shopping into a retail powerhouse. Today, Black Friday is no longer just a day — it's an entire season, filled with promotions that keep consumers coming back for more. Understanding these origins is essential for advertisers looking to craft successful campaigns.

Cyber Monday is Born

As we moved into the early 2000s, e-commerce was gaining traction faster than a viral cat video. Online shopping started to become a go-to option for consumers who preferred the comfort of their homes over battling crowds at brick-and-mortar stores. Retailers began to recognize this shift and started investing in their online platforms, paving the way for a new kind of shopping experience.

In 2005, the term “Cyber Monday” was coined by the National Retail Federation to describe the Monday following Black Friday. The idea was simple: after a weekend of in-store chaos, people would return to work and shop online to avoid the crowds. It worked — and now Cyber Monday pulls in billions in online sales annually.

Complementing Black Friday

Cyber Monday quickly established itself as a perfect complement to Black Friday. While Black Friday drew in the crowds with in-store doorbusters, Cyber Monday targeted a new wave of online shoppers who were ready to score deals without leaving their sofas. This synergy created a seamless transition from physical to digital shopping, allowing advertisers to reach consumers in new ways.

From Niche Event to Mainstream Holiday

What started as a niche event has transformed into a mainstream shopping holiday, with Cyber Monday consistently ranking among the biggest online shopping days of the year. Retailers began to leverage data analytics to tailor their promotions, offering personalized deals that resonated with consumers. Over the years, we’ve seen a surge in participation from both consumers and retailers, with sales figures skyrocketing. This evolution has made Cyber Monday a crucial date on the marketing calendar, providing advertisers with a prime opportunity to engage and convert customers.

Feature Black Friday Cyber Monday Date The day after Thanksgiving The Monday following Black Friday Shopping Format Primarily in-store sales Primarily online sales Target Audience Shoppers looking for in-store bargains Online shoppers seeking convenience Sales Focus Doorbusters and limited-time offers Discounts on a wide range of products online Historical Origin Emerged in the early 20th century Created in 2005 to promote online shopping Consumer Behavior High foot traffic, long lines and competitive atmosphere More relaxed, with shoppers browsing from home Marketing Strategies Aggressive in-store promotions Data-driven online marketing and personalized deals Retailer Participation Brick-and-mortar stores heavily involved E-commerce platforms and retailers dominate Sales Trends Focused on electronics, home goods and apparel Broader range, including tech, clothing and more Impact on Shopping Season Kicks off the holiday shopping season Extends the shopping season with online deals

The Digital Shift: From Chaos to Clicks

As the internet became more ingrained in daily life, Black Friday began to shift from crowded stores to digital platforms. Retailers quickly realized that online shopping wasn’t just a trend; it was the future. For instance, online Black Friday sales reached an impressive $9.2 billion in 2023, and projections indicated that more than 60% of all Black Friday sales would soon occur online.

This transition allowed consumers to escape the chaotic rush of in-store shopping in addition to other key advantages.

Ease of access: Shoppers could browse deals from the comfort of their homes at any time.

Shoppers could browse deals from the comfort of their homes at any time. Price comparison: Comparing prices across retailers could be accomplished easily and within seconds.

Comparing prices across retailers could be accomplished easily and within seconds. Convenience: No more battling for parking or navigating crowded aisles.

This newfound ease transformed not only consumer habits but also the advertising landscape.

The Impact of Amazon and E-Commerce Giants

Amazon played a pivotal role in this evolution. The company’s relentless focus on customer experience and fast shipping set new standards for e-commerce. Key developments included:

Prime Day influence: Amazon's July event helped cultivate a culture of online shopping that extended into Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon's July event helped cultivate a culture of online shopping that extended into Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Data-driven marketing: By leveraging customer data to personalize experiences, Amazon became a blueprint for success in the digital marketplace.

Other e-commerce giants quickly followed suit, prompting retailers to adapt their strategies in order to stay competitive.

Cyber Monday’s Evolution: Catering to Mobile Shoppers

As smartphones became ubiquitous, Cyber Monday evolved to meet the needs of mobile shoppers. In 2023, over 53% of Cyber Monday sales were made via mobile devices, showcasing this shift in consumer behavior. Notable innovations included:

One-click checkout: Simplifying the purchasing process to reduce cart abandonment;

Simplifying the purchasing process to reduce cart abandonment; Push notifications: Retailers sending alerts about flash sales or limited-time offers to drive immediate sales;

Retailers sending alerts about flash sales or limited-time offers to drive immediate sales; Social media integration: Social media platforms enabling direct shopping experiences for users.

The Global Spread of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Originally a uniquely American phenomenon, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have transcended borders, becoming global shopping events. As the digital age advanced and e-commerce boomed, retailers worldwide recognized the potential of these post-Thanksgiving sales, adapting them to suit their local markets. By 2023, Black Friday events took place in more than 50 countries, with some adopting it as their biggest sales event of the year. For many regions, even without Thanksgiving, the appeal of deep discounts was enough to make these days a tradition.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Around the World

Though the concept is the same — massive sales on a specific day — the execution varies across cultures:

UK: Black Friday has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year, with retailers like Amazon and major UK chains promoting heavy discounts weeks in advance.

Black Friday has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year, with retailers like Amazon and major UK chains promoting heavy discounts weeks in advance. Brazil: Known as Black Fraude in some circles due to past pricing scandals, retailers have since improved transparency, and Black Friday has grown steadily since its introduction.

Known as Black Fraude in some circles due to past pricing scandals, retailers have since improved transparency, and Black Friday has grown steadily since its introduction. China: While Black Friday is somewhat popular, it competes with China’s own Singles' Day on November 11, which often sees larger sales volumes.

While Black Friday is somewhat popular, it competes with China’s own Singles' Day on November 11, which often sees larger sales volumes. Germany: Although initially slow to adopt, Black Friday has now become a major event, especially for electronics and fashion retailers.

Although initially slow to adopt, Black Friday has now become a major event, especially for electronics and fashion retailers. Australia: Retailers down under have fully embraced both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with extended deals leading up to Christmas.

Each country puts its own spin on the event, adjusting the timing, promotional strategies and products to meet local preferences and shopping habits.

The Future of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

As we move deeper into 2024, Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren’t just about scoring huge discounts anymore. These days, they're all about personalization, convenience and smart shopping. Retailers are using AI and machine learning to figure out exactly what customers want — often before they even know it themselves! Ever notice how you get deals tailored just for you? That’s AI at work, analyzing your browsing habits, purchase history and even your preferences to serve up exactly the offers you’ll be tempted to click on.

The AI Takeover: Shopping Gets Smarter

Automation is shaking things up in a big way. AI chatbots are handling customer service, guiding shoppers through decisions and even helping them find the best deals without human interaction. And on the advertising side, AI is working overtime to make sure brands are targeting the right customers at just the right time. AI creates campaigns that are more efficient and less reliant on guesswork, helping to make advertising more effortless while keeping customers happy.

The Green Shift: Conscious Shopping on the Rise

Another big trend shaping the future? Sustainability. In 2024, shoppers are becoming more selective, choosing to spend their money with brands that align with their values. Eco-friendly products, sustainable packaging and ethical sourcing are more important than ever. We’re even seeing a rise in events like Green Friday, where the focus isn’t just on buying more but on buying better — less waste, more thought.

Retailers are catching on, too. Expect to see a lot more brands offering sustainable deals or promoting their environmental efforts as part of their Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaigns. It’s no longer just about price; it’s also about how brands are stepping up their game when it comes to being responsible.

What’s Next? Predictions for the Future

Here’s where things get interesting. With tech evolving fast, we might soon see Black Friday and Cyber Monday blend into a whole shopping season that stretches beyond a single weekend. Retailers could use AI to offer dynamic pricing, giving shoppers flash deals that change depending on demand, all in real-time.

Here are some trends we could be seeing down the road.

Voice-activated shopping: Forget typing — just ask your smart speaker to snag those deals for you.

Forget typing — just ask your smart speaker to snag those deals for you. Augmented reality (AR): Want to see how that sofa looks in your living room? AR could make it happen before you hit buy.

Want to see how that sofa looks in your living room? AR could make it happen before you hit buy. Sustainability-driven sales: Look for more brands pushing eco-friendly deals as conscious consumerism takes center stage.

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday keep evolving, one thing’s for sure: they’re going to be smarter, more personalized and greener. For advertisers, staying ahead of these trends will be key to tapping into what consumers really want.

A Lighter Look: Fun Facts and Memes from Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Before we get too caught up in all the strategies and data, let’s take a quick breather and shift gears to something a bit more fun. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be serious business, but they’ve also sparked some pretty entertaining stories and meme-worthy moments over the years. Let's mark the end of our exploration of these two shopping days with a few funny facts!

1. The "Black Friday" Traffic Myth

We've already talked about the myths surrounding the name Black Friday, but did you know about another one that has nothing to do with shopping, but everything to do with traffic chaos? Police officers supposedly dreaded the day because of the massive traffic jams caused by post-Thanksgiving shoppers — earning the day its ominous nickname. Thankfully, today’s Black Friday madness has mostly moved online, so fewer people are stuck in parking lots!

2. Black Friday Shoppers’ Intensity

Black Friday has a bit of a wild reputation. Every year, there are viral videos of shoppers camping out in tents or rushing through store doors like it’s an Olympic sprint. Some die-hard shoppers start queuing up days in advance just to be first in line for doorbuster deals. Memes joking about Black Friday being the Hunger Games of shopping are common online.

3. Black Friday Memes

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have spawned plenty of memes over the years. Some of the most popular include:

The "Don’t Need It, But Gotta Buy It" Meme: People joke about buying random items they didn’t even know they needed just because they’re on sale.

People joke about buying random items they didn’t even know they needed just because they’re on sale. Post-Thanksgiving Turkey Coma vs. Black Friday Shopper: Memes often show someone fast asleep from a Thanksgiving food coma compared to the frantic, caffeinated energy of a Black Friday shopper.

Memes often show someone fast asleep from a Thanksgiving food coma compared to the frantic, caffeinated energy of a Black Friday shopper. Cyber Monday at Work: People laughing about how they pretend to be productive at work but are secretly shopping online in another browser tab. “Is it work, or is it online shopping in disguise?”

4. Record-Breaking Deals

In 2017, someone bought an island on Black Friday! Yes, you read that right. Private islands often go on sale during Black Friday, with discounts reaching millions of dollars. If you ever dreamt of owning your own island, maybe this year’s Black Friday sale will have just the right deal for you.

5. The "Full Cart Panic"

On Cyber Monday, a popular meme revolves around people rushing to checkout after spending hours adding things to their online cart, only to panic when they see the total. "How did it get that high?!" is a common sentiment, as people scramble to remove items in an effort to justify their purchases.

Wrapping Up the Madness: Time to Plan Your Next Big Campaign

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are changing fast, and with the right strategy, they’re huge opportunities to connect with shoppers in new ways. Whether it's using AI to deliver personalized deals, tapping into mobile shopping or focusing on sustainability, there are plenty of ways to make your campaigns stand out.

And that’s where MGID comes in. We’ve got everything you need to make the most of these shopping days. Our platform is packed with creative tools, from native ads to programmatic options, designed to drive engagement and boost conversions. Plus, our creative department is here to guide you every step of the way — from brainstorming concepts to delivering polished campaigns.

So, why not team up with us and create something amazing this Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Let’s craft campaigns that not only capture attention but also drive real results. We’re ready when you are!