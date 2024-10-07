Fast River, a digital marketing tech hub, announces its exclusive partnership with MGID, a global advertising platform. Effective October 1, 2024, Fast River will be the exclusive representative of MGID in Greece and Cyprus, offering cutting-edge native advertising technology to advertisers and publishers.

Their combined forces will provide enhanced targeting, advanced ad formats and improved reporting for advertisers, while publishers will experience increased monetization opportunities and seamless platform integration.

Founded in 2007, MGID is a global advertising platform that helps brands reach local audiences at scale using AI-powered, privacy-first technology. The company offers native and video ad formats to deliver a positive user experience. This enables advertisers to drive performance and awareness and publishers to retain and monetize their audiences. MGID’s strategic investments and partnerships have developed an advanced AI system that automates and optimizes the ad process, delivering better reach, engagement and results for over 1 billion monthly visitors.

Sol Saltiel, Founder and Managing Partner of Fast River, said:

“This exclusive collaboration with MGID marks a significant milestone for us. In 2015, Fast River introduced Native ads & Content recommendations to our geo, allowing us to offer top-tier advertising solutions. Today, our partnership with MGID will help us continue to play a leading role in the industry.”

Sergii Denysenko, CEO of MGID, stated: