For years, publishers have relied on Google Search as their main traffic engine. You publish great stories, optimize headlines, maybe even fight your way to the top of the SERP, and then hope for the clicks to roll in.

Unfortunately, the rules have changed.

AI-generated answers, Reddit threads and zero-click summaries are eating away at search traffic. Even when you rank high, fewer people are actually visiting your site. Core updates come and go, and what used to work a month ago may quietly fall off the next.

If you’ve felt your organic traffic slipping and wondered, “Where did everyone go?”, you’re not alone. Search is not built for publishers anymore. While everyone’s fighting for scraps under AI answers and Reddit threads, there is one place that is quietly doing the opposite, sending real people, with real intent, straight to publishers who’ve figured it out.

It’s not some secret hack or technical rebuild: it is simply learning how to win in the one place that still rewards attention, and that is Google Discover.

The Problem: Search Is Losing Its Clicks

It's hard not to notice that Search just isn’t what it used to be.

Google’s rollout of AI Overviews and the new AI Mode is great for users who want instant answers; although, it’s not so great for the publishers who actually create that content. Early data from Chartbeat shows a 9% drop in Search pageviews between January and April 2025, while Discover traffic grew about 6% in the same period.

But it’s not just the AI snippets that are causing this drop. Forum sites like Reddit and Quora are now getting premium placement in results. Even big publishers are seeing their rankings pushed down by user-generated chatter.

In other words, attention is shifting, and so should your strategy.

The Solution: Discover Is Quietly Delivering

If Search is a place where people ask, Discover is where people uncover things they didn’t even know they wanted.

Discover is the personalized feed built into the Google app and now rolling out on desktop. Without a single keystroke, Google serves up articles, guides and videos that match users’ interests, based on what they’ve searched for, watched or read.

For publishers, that’s a dream setup.

No AI summaries standing between you and your reader

standing between you and your reader 4x higher click-through rates than standard Search results (8% vs ~2%)

than standard Search results (8% vs ~2%) No approval process — as long as your site meets Google’s content and technical quality signals

— as long as your site meets Google’s content and technical quality signals Fresh and evergreen content that both work to win traffic on launches or content you wrote months ago

In short, while Search is getting noisier, Discover is where your content can quietly perform and pay.

Quick Reality Check: Discover Content Policies

Discover filters out content that feels manipulative, shocking or sensational, and it downranks clickbait. To stay eligible:

Make sure your headlines reflect the actual content : no clickbait, exaggeration or withholding information;

: no clickbait, exaggeration or withholding information; Avoid sensitive or manipulative themes ;

; Ensure your content and images follow Discover content guidelines : honesty and clarity always perform better than tricks;

: honesty and clarity always perform better than tricks; Check Search Console → Manual Actions regularly to confirm your site is in good standing.

Why Discover is Worth It

Discover traffic might sound unpredictable, but it’s a proven safety net. Some publishers report a steady increase in Discover referrals even as Search drops. Others have seen Discover become their #1 source of Google traffic, especially for lifestyle, entertainment and evergreen “how-to” content.

Google itself benefits from keeping publishers happy. That’s why, as AI takes up more space in Search, the company appears to be dialing up Discover visibility to balance things out. So it’s Google’s way of keeping the ecosystem alive.

Important: Discover traffic is inherently volatile. It’s driven by shifting user interests and ongoing Google updates, so treat it as a powerful hedge and growth channel. That said, its high CTR and expanding footprint make it a critical pillar in a modern audience mix.

How to Win in Google Discover

The great thing about Discover is that it rewards good editorial habits: clear writing, fast pages and genuinely useful stories. Here’s what actually works.

1. Write Headlines People Understand and Believe

Forget clickbait. Discover favors honest and descriptive headlines that match the story, but that doesn’t mean they should be dull. The goal is clarity with curiosity.

Try formats like:

“10 Quick Fixes to Cut Rent Costs (That Actually Work)”

“iPhone 17 vs 16: What’s Really Different?”

“How to Make Sourdough in 3 Steps (No Starter Drama)”

Keep headlines short (ideally 40–60 characters) and make sure they make sense even out of context. In the Discover feed, your headline often does the heavy lifting.

2. Use Strong and Unique Images

Discover is a visual platform, and great images often drive more clicks than headlines. Use lead images that are at least 1200 pixels wide and make sure you’ve added the tag <max-image-preview: large> to allow Google to display them fully.

Avoid bland stock photos. Use visuals that clearly match the topic or, even better, original photos or custom graphics. Real images tell readers there’s real content behind the click.

3. Create Scannable and Human-Friendly Content

Structure matters. People on Discover are skimming on mobile, so make your content easy to skim:

Keep introductions short and get to the point quickly

Use subheads, bullets and lists to break up text

Lead with your key takeaway or insight

Refreshing old posts can also help. When you update an evergreen piece (new stats, new visuals, fresh formatting), it becomes eligible to appear in Discover again.

4. Show Real Expertise (E-E-A-T Made Easy)

Google wants to see that real people with real experience are behind your stories.

Here’s what helps:

Add clear author bylines with short bios that highlight relevant experience and include social or professional links where it makes sense.

Keep writers focused on their area of expertise: a car journalist writing about diets is a red flag.

Make sure your About, Editorial Policy and Contact pages are easy to find. Transparency builds trust, and trust boosts visibility.

Bonus: Use Google’s “Who / How / Why” framing ✔️ Who created this? Make it clear who’s behind the content: show the byline and include an author bio for context. ✔️ How was it created? If you used testing, original research or AI assistance, disclose the process briefly. ✔️ Why does it exist? Make the user benefit obvious (teach, compare, help, decision making).

These simple trust signals send the right cues to both readers and Discover, showing that your content is real and worth surfacing.

5. Be Mobile-First and Lightning Fast

Most Discover traffic is mobile. If your page takes forever to load, you’re invisible. While you don’t need AMP anymore, you should ensure your site hits Core Web Vitals benchmarks.

Load quickly (LCP < 2.5s)

(LCP < 2.5s) Stay stable (CLS close to 0)

(CLS close to 0) Respond instantly (INP < 200ms)

Simple layouts, quick-loading scripts and lightweight ad setups make all the difference. A fast and clean experience keeps users engaged and advertisers happy.

What Content Types Perform Best

Some formats just naturally click in Discover. They grab attention fast and keep users coming back for more.

Timely updates: Updates can be launches, breaking trends or fresh product reveals. If it’s current and people are talking about it, Discover wants it too.

Updates can be launches, breaking trends or fresh product reveals. If it’s current and people are talking about it, Discover wants it too. Evergreen explainers: Topics like health, finance, tech and lifestyle always perform well, especially when you explain them clearly and keep them updated. These pieces build steady traffic over time.

Topics like health, finance, tech and lifestyle always perform well, especially when you explain them clearly and keep them updated. These pieces build steady traffic over time. How-to guides and lists: Simple and actionable formats, such as how-to guides and top 5 posts, work great. They’re scannable and easy to consume on mobile, which Discover loves.

Simple and actionable formats, such as how-to guides and top 5 posts, work great. They’re scannable and easy to consume on mobile, which Discover loves. Comparisons and roundups: Posts like “A vs B,” “Best X for Y” or “Top 10 under $100” attract curious readers who are close to making a decision. That intent translates to strong engagement and ad value.

If a piece performs well in Search or drives solid engagement on social, there’s a good chance it’ll do the same in Discover.

Bonus: Google Discover vs. Google News (Quick Comparison)

To plan your content mix effectively, it’s useful to understand where Discover fits alongside Google News. Here’s how they compare at a glance.

Aspect Google Discover Google News Content scope Mix of news, evergreen stories, explainers, reviews, how-tos and videos Primarily time-sensitive journalism and breaking news Access / Setup No formal application, visibility depends on site quality, E-E-A-T and engagement Requires Publisher Center setup and manual inclusion for full visibility Personalization Highly personalized, driven by user interests, history and behavior More topic-based, focuses on recency, relevance and authority Lifespan Short, high-CTR bursts, content may trend for days Steadier visibility while a story is developing or updated Refresh value Updated evergreen pieces can re-enter Discover feeds Updates mainly matter for ongoing news coverage Visuals Strong imagery (1200px+), bold headlines and mobile-first layout perform best Thumbnails and structured headlines, less visual emphasis Traffic pattern Volatile: big spikes, then drop-off, driven by engagement signals More predictable traffic tied to news cycles and indexing Main ranking signals User interest, engagement, freshness, trust signals, site reputation Topical authority, recency, structured data and publisher reputation Best for Lifestyle, reviews, explainers, product roundups, evergreen features Hard news, timely updates, policy, finance, world events Goal Engage users with personalized, interest-based discovery Inform users with verified, up-to-date journalism

The Two-Week Publisher Plan

Want to see if your content can catch traction in Discover fast? Here’s a simple rollout to test what works.

Week 1: Set the stage ✔️ Pick 5–10 stories you already know perform well in Search. ✔️ Update them: new image, tighter headline, fresh intro. ✔️ Publish 2–3 timely pieces based on what’s trending this week (check Google Trends).

Pro tip: When you refresh evergreen posts, update the lead image (1200px+), tighten the intro and align the headline precisely with the promise of the piece. Small changes to clarity and visuals often move the CTR needle in Discover.

Week 2: Watch and learn ✔️ Track Discover performance in Search Console. ✔️ Note which topics and headlines get the most impressions and CTR. ✔️ Repeat your winning formats and drop what flops.

Pro tip: In Search Console, look beyond clicks. Pay close attention to impressions spikes in Discover: they often signal topics Google is testing with broader audiences. When you see a spike with low CTR, experiment with a clearer headline or stronger image on similar future pieces rather than changing the published one.

That’s it: no long SEO cycles, no complex tech rebuilds, just test, measure and refine. A few smart adjustments and steady publishing can show you quickly what Discover (and your audience) likes.

Monetization: Keep It Simple

Discover can send serious, high-intent traffic, but that value disappears fast if your pages feel heavy or cluttered. The goal is balance: make money, but don’t let monetization kill user experience.

This is why we recommend cleaning up your ad stack:

Run SPO (Supply Path Optimization) audits and cut redundant resellers;

Keep only ad partners that add value;

Watch ad density: too many units hurt Core Web Vitals.

A fast and readable page earns better CPMs and keeps you in Discover’s good graces.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Headlines that don’t deliver: Catchy titles are great, but if the headline promises something the article doesn’t really cover, readers bounce fast. That kind of mismatch hurts trust and performance.

Catchy titles are great, but if the headline promises something the article doesn’t really cover, readers bounce fast. That kind of mismatch hurts trust and performance. Weak or boring visuals: Discover is visual-first. Low-quality or generic stock images make your content easy to skip. Use sharp and relevant visuals that motivate someone to click.

Discover is visual-first. Low-quality or generic stock images make your content easy to skip. Use sharp and relevant visuals that motivate someone to click. Writers covering everything under the sun: When authors jump between unrelated topics, it’s hard for Discover to understand their expertise. Stick to clear beats and build authority in a niche.

When authors jump between unrelated topics, it’s hard for Discover to understand their expertise. Stick to clear beats and build authority in a niche. Forgetting about older content: Good stories age well if you keep them fresh. Update strong pieces when new info comes out because Discover often surfaces evergreen posts that still feel current.

Good stories age well if you keep them fresh. Update strong pieces when new info comes out because Discover often surfaces evergreen posts that still feel current. Skipping the rulebook: Discover filters out content that feels shocking, manipulative or overly sensational. Keep your tone trustworthy and aligned with real audience value.

Discover filters out content that feels shocking, manipulative or overly sensational. Keep your tone trustworthy and aligned with real audience value. Missing author signals: Anonymous or thin author pages don’t help credibility. Give readers a clear sense of who is behind your work and why they know their stuff.

Monetize Discover Traffic

If Discover is already driving meaningful traffic to your site, optimizing monetization is the next step. MGID helps publishers turn those high-CTR visits into stable and scalable revenue without hurting user experience or Discover eligibility.

Why MGID Works for Discover Traffic

MGID’s native advertising technology is built around content-first experiences, which align perfectly with Google Discover’s emphasis on clarity, trust and engagement. The platform combines smart ad formats, machine-learning optimization and Google MCM demand integration to deliver high-value impressions with minimal latency.

Here’s what that means for you:

Faster load, better UX: MGID widgets are lightweight and optimized for Core Web Vitals, ensuring your site stays Discover-friendly.

MGID widgets are lightweight and optimized for Core Web Vitals, ensuring your site stays Discover-friendly. Discover-compatible ad layouts: Every widget is designed to blend with the article flow and maintain readability with no intrusive popups or layout shifts.

Every widget is designed to blend with the article flow and maintain readability with no intrusive popups or layout shifts. Performance-based optimization: Our AI continuously tests creatives, placements and audiences to maximize CTR and eCPM without manual adjustments.

Our AI continuously tests creatives, placements and audiences to maximize CTR and eCPM without manual adjustments. Full transparency: Real-time analytics, clear RPM data and direct revenue share with no hidden deductions.

Ad Formats Tailored for Discover Traffic

Smart Widget

A responsive under-article placement that naturally follows editorial tone, Smart Widget delivers up to +40% CTR, +30% revenue and +167% viewability compared to standard display formats.

Impact Widget

Designed for in-article placement, ideal for mobile users scrolling through long reads, Impact Widget boosts ad visibility while keeping UX intact.

MGID Story

MGID Story engages users who click the browser “back” button, showing them a quick, relevant story card, increasing session length and revenue by up to 60%.

Passage Ads with Google MCM Demand

Passage Ads display native units between page views or content sections. The Google MCM (Multiple Customer Management) integration brings premium demand and can lift total revenue by 14% or more.

Quick Onboarding

Sign up: Your account manager can set up a test in minutes.

Your account manager can set up a test in minutes. Add the lightweight JS code: This is usually one line of code that can be placed anywhere in the section.

This is usually one line of code that can be placed anywhere in the section. Go live within two hours: Widgets are automatically optimized for layout and device type.

Widgets are automatically optimized for layout and device type. Track performance in real time: With the MGID dashboard, you can track performance minute to minute and adjust where needed.

Beyond Ads: Discover Growth Tools

SEO audit module: This built-in tool analyzes Core Web Vitals, mobile speed and content freshness to help improve Discover visibility.

This built-in tool analyzes Core Web Vitals, mobile speed and content freshness to help improve Discover visibility. Trend insights: Access regional topic data and trending keyword reports curated from Google Discover feeds.

Access regional topic data and trending keyword reports curated from Google Discover feeds. Editorial optimization tips: Receive actionable guidance on image policy compliance, E-E-A-T signals and click-through improvement.

The Bottom Line

Search is changing fast, and not necessarily in your favor. However, Discover is Google’s built-in counterweight: a growing, high-CTR traffic source that doesn’t require ad spend or AI trickery.

While we live in a new world where AI steals clicks, it’s Discover that gives them back, and for publishers, that’s the easiest win available.