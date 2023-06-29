As a publisher, you must understand that your website is the foundation of your online presence. It's not only a platform to showcase your content but also a crucial tool for attracting and engaging your target audience. To ensure that your website is optimized for performance, user experience and search engine visibility, regularly conducted technical checks are imperative.

In order to improve your website’s performance, we recommend you go through the checklist below. In addition, we will provide recommendations on how to fix the key issues associated with each point.

# Tech point 1 Technical duplicates of pages 2 Page load speed analysis 3 Alt and Title generation for website images 4 Pagination pages 5 Optimization of H1-H6 headings 6 Micro Markup Open Graph

1. Technical Duplicates of Pages

Technical duplicates are pages with the same content but different URLs. Having such pages clutter the search results and prevent Google from showing users the relevant pages that will bring traffic to your website.

1.1. The server allows page duplicates to be generated with index.html or index.php. Here are examples of such duplicates:

https://example.com/ — original page https://example.com/index.html — duplicate page or https://example.com/article1/ — original page https://example.com/index.php/article1/ — duplicate page

Recommended: We suggest that you configure a 301 redirect from pages with index.html or index.php to pages without index.html or index.php.

As an example, a 301 redirect should be generated from page https://example.com/tag/covid/index.html to https://example.com/tag/covid/.

FYI: A 301 redirect is a permanent redirect that notifies search engines and browsers that the page has permanently moved to a new location. By implementing a 301 redirect, you ensure that when someone accesses a page with "index.html" or "index.php" in the URL, they are automatically redirected to the corresponding URL without it.

1.2. There should only be one version of the website in the index. If you have mirrors with http or www (or without www), it is recommended that you set up a generation of 301 redirects from all mirrors to the canonical version of the domain.

As an example, a 301 redirect should be generated from the domain names https://www.example.com/ and http://example.com/ to the domain name https://example.com/. That way, pages like http://www.example.com/tag/covid will be redirected to its canonical version https://example.com/tag/covid.

FYI: The canonical version of a domain refers to the preferred or authoritative version of a website's URL. It helps to prevent duplicate content issues that can arise from multiple versions of the same webpage being accessible through different URLs, and it indicates which URLs should be indexed by search engines.

1.3. Web pages that display search results on a website should not be indexed by search engines. These pages typically contain dynamic content generated based on user queries and are not considered valuable or relevant for search engine users.

An example of similar pages: https://example.com/search/?keyword=test&sortfield=pubdate https://example.com?s=test

Recommended: Set up the meta tag meta name="robots" content="noindex,nofollow"/ on search results pages.

1.4. There should be only one canonical version of URLs. If your canonical pages are without a slash (/) at the end of the URL, then page URLs that contain a slash should be redirected to the canonical version.

The server should not be allowed to generate pages with and without a slash at the end of the URL at the same time (the same goes for pages with multiple slashes).

For example: https://example.com/tag/covid/page/2 — original page https://example.com/tag/covid/page/2/ — duplicate page or https://example.com/blog/article1 — original page https://example.com/blog/article1/////// — duplicate https://example.com/blog/////article1/////// — duplicate

Recommended: Setup 301 redirects from duplicate pages with multiple slashes in the URL to similar pages without multiple slashes. However, if your canonical pages contain a slash (/) at the end of the URL, you should do the opposite, i.e., setup generation of 301 redirects from duplicate pages without a slash to canonical pages that contain a slash at the end of the URL.

1.5. The server must not generate pages with uppercase characters.

An example of similar pages: https://example.com/tag/covid/ — original page https://example.com/tag/Covid/ — duplicate page https://example.com/tag/COVID/ — duplicate page

Recommended: Configure a 301 redirect from duplicate pages of the website, where at least one character in the URL is in UPPERcase, to the same pages of the site, where all characters in the URL are in lowercase. On all pages of the website, replace URLs of links with UPPERcase characters with the same pages with lowercase characters.

Important: This rule should not apply to links with UTM tags. It is recommended to use this plugin.

1.6. On pagination pages, the link to the first page must not generate a technical double.

Recommended: Replace all pagination pages with links from “/page/1/” to similar pages without “/page/1/” in the URL. Also, it’s needed to set up a 301 redirect from pages with “/page/1/” to similar ones without “/page/1/”.

As an example, for the page https://example.com/tag/pd/page/2/, when a user clicks on the back arrow or the number "1" (indicating the first page), they should be led to https://example.com/tag/pd/. In addition, a 301 redirect should be generated from https://example.com/tag/pd/page/1/ to https://example.com/tag/pd/. This helps to consolidate the indexing and ranking authority of the content under the canonical URL and avoids potential duplicate content issues.

1.7. All filters should be closed for indexing.

For example: https://www.example.com/moda/?filter_by=popular https://www.example.com/moda/?filter_by=featured https://www.example.com/moda/?filter_by=popular7 https://www.example.com/moda/?filter_by=review_high https://www.example.com/moda/?filter_by=random_posts

Recommended: Set up meta tag meta name="robots" content="noindex,nofollow"/ for all filter pages.

1.8. Pages with UTM-tags must be closed for indexing.

An example of similar pages: https://www.example.com/article/1539124?utm_source=1539124&utm_medium=conte&utm_campaign=main

Recommended: Set up the meta tag meta name="robots" content="noindex,nofollow"/ on pages that use the URL mask “utm_source=”. It is also recommended to replace all links with UTM tags within the website with URLs without UTM tags, unless there is a special reason for doing so.

2. Page Load Speed Analysis

Page load speed is an important ranking factor because it directly affects the usability of the website. Slow-loading pages can frustrate visitors and lead to higher bounce rates. In addition, search engines, such as Google, consider page load speed as one of its ranking factors. Faster-loading websites are more likely to rank higher in search engine results.

To increase your website loading speed, we recommend implementing any recommendations indicated in this report. Enter any article URL and see recommendations on how to improve the page load speed.

3. Alt and Title Generation for Website Images

Search engines cannot interpret images directly. By providing descriptive alt text, you help search engines understand the content and context of the images on your website. This can improve your website's visibility and contribute to overall SEO efforts.

Besides, search engines can use alt text to index and categorize images, allowing them to appear in relevant image searches. This will allow your website to get additional traffic from Google Image Search.

It is necessary to uniquelize the Alt/Title of images on the website relative to other websites.

Recommended: Set up Alt/Title generation using the following template.

If there is a title description for a picture in the admin panel (CMS):

Picture #1

Alt: current image description | Website name or domain

Title: current image description | Website name or domain

If there is NO title description for the picture in the admin panel:

Picture #1

Alt: article title | Website name or domain

Title: article title | Website name or domain

Picture #2

Alt: article title #2 | Website name or domain

Title: article title #2 | Website name or domain

4. Pagination Pages

In terms of website technical optimization, pagination pages refer to the practice of dividing content or a large number of items into multiple pages. Pagination is commonly used for blog posts, product listings, search results and other types of content that would be difficult to present on a single page.

An example of pagination pages: https://example.com/tag/covid/page/2/ https://example.com/article1?page=2

Pagination pages are required for better website crawling and link juice spreading.

Recommended: Add pagination pages links on the main page and on category/tag pages between the last article and footer.

Also it’s recommended to set up the meta tag meta name="robots" content="noindex,follow"/ for pagination pages. By doing so, it instructs search engine bots to follow the links on the pages but not to index each individual page of the pagination series.

Using this meta tag for pagination pages helps to prevent search engines from wasting resources by indexing multiple similar pages while still allowing them to explore and index the relevant content on your website.

5. Optimization of H1-H6 Headings

H1-H6 headings help search engines understand what the page is about. It's recommended to use headings in a hierarchical and logical manner, ensuring that each heading level is appropriately nested within higher-level headings. This helps both search engines and users navigate and comprehend the content more effectively.

FYI: H1-H6 headings refer to the HTML heading elements used to structure and organize content on web pages. The "H" stands for heading, and the numbers 1 to 6 represent the different levels of headings, with H1 being the highest and most important heading level and H6 being the lowest and least important heading level.

For website technical optimization, consider the following best practices:

5.1. On the mainpage, remove all H1-H6 tags (change to plain text without visual changes) from categories and titles of articles except one H1, which should be the website name. If there is no H1 for the website name, it is required that you add one.

5.2. On category/tag pages, remove all H2-H6 tags (change to plain text without visual changes). Leave only one H1 tag with category/tag name.

5.3. On content/article/news pages remove all H2-H6 tags (change to plain text without visual changes) except for headings and subheadings in the article text.

6. Micro Markup Open Graph

Micro Markup Open Graph refers to the implementation of structured data using Open Graph protocol to provide additional context and information about web pages. Open Graph protocol is a set of tags that website owners can add to their HTML code to control how their content appears when shared on social media platforms and other websites.

Typically, when a link is shared on social networks, the platform attempts to generate a preview of the shared content by pulling information from the webpage, such as the title, description and image. However, without specific markup instructions, the generated preview may not accurately represent the intended content, leading to a less appealing and less informative display.

By using Micro Markup Open Graph tags, website owners can provide explicit instructions to social media platforms as to how their content should be displayed when shared. This allows for a more visually appealing and engaging preview, with a properly formatted title, concise description and relevant image.

When implementing Micro Markup Open Graph, it is recommended to include the website's logo in the microdata for the main page and categories. The logo image that is added to the microdata should have a minimum resolution of 1200x630 pixels.

As an example: