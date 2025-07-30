Create account
Sergii Tymoshenko

Head of Programmatic

Sergii Tymoshenko is the Head of Programmatic at MGID, with over 4 years of experience in OpenRTB and complex B2B integrations. At MGID, he began his career path as a media buyer and then switched to product optimization and analytics. In his new role, he has built the Programmatic Department from scratch and led the team to further optimize the automatic traffic sourcing. Currently, his team is focused on working with alternative traffic sources. Prior to joining MGID, Sergii was an academic in the field of ecology and bioreactor systems at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

You can find Sergii Tymoshenko on linkedin or twitter

Articles by Sergii Tymoshenko

Private Marketplace
Advertisers
Inside Private Marketplaces: Smarter Buying Without the Chao...

Programmatic advertising promised scale and automation, but open auctions quickly got messy. A...

Jul 30, 2025 • 9 min read
Programmatic Direct
Advertisers
Programmatic Direct: When You Want the I...

Not every campaign works well in the open exchange, and not every brand wants to fight for imp...

Jul 23, 2025 • 6 min read
Advertisers
How to Buy Ad Space Wisely: A Practical ...

Smart media buying isn’t just about spending — it’s about strategy. This step-by-step guide br...

Jul 21, 2025 • 12 min read
Preferred Deal
Advertisers
Not Quite Guaranteed, Not Quite Auction:...

Programmatic ad buying isn’t always a fast-paced auction with unpredictable outcomes. Sometime...

Jul 18, 2025 • 8 min read
What is an Ad Exchange
Advertisers
What is an Ad Exchange? Understanding th...

The process of buying and selling ad spaces has become faster but a lot more complex. One elem...

Jul 14, 2025 • 14 min read
Data Management Platforms
Advertisers
Data Management Platforms: Turning Click...

Have you ever noticed that certain advertisements persistently follow you around online while ...

Jul 7, 2025 • 15 min read
Real-Time Bidding (RTB)
Advertisers
RTB for Humans: A Quick Guide to Smarter...

Ever heard marketers rave about RTB (abbreviation for real-time bidding) but never quite under...

Jul 3, 2025 • 16 min read

