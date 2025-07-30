Sergii Tymoshenko
Sergii Tymoshenko is the Head of Programmatic at MGID, with over 4 years of experience in OpenRTB and complex B2B integrations. At MGID, he began his career path as a media buyer and then switched to product optimization and analytics. In his new role, he has built the Programmatic Department from scratch and led the team to further optimize the automatic traffic sourcing. Currently, his team is focused on working with alternative traffic sources. Prior to joining MGID, Sergii was an academic in the field of ecology and bioreactor systems at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.
Articles by Sergii Tymoshenko
Programmatic advertising promised scale and automation, but open auctions quickly got messy. A...
Not every campaign works well in the open exchange, and not every brand wants to fight for imp...
Smart media buying isn’t just about spending — it’s about strategy. This step-by-step guide br...
Programmatic ad buying isn’t always a fast-paced auction with unpredictable outcomes. Sometime...
The process of buying and selling ad spaces has become faster but a lot more complex. One elem...
Have you ever noticed that certain advertisements persistently follow you around online while ...
Ever heard marketers rave about RTB (abbreviation for real-time bidding) but never quite under...
Native performance in minutes
With MGID, you get access to 32,000+ publishers and 185+ billion monthly impressions.