Author

Sergii Tymoshenko

Head of Programmatic

Sergii Tymoshenko is the Head of Programmatic at MGID, with over 4 years of experience in OpenRTB and complex B2B integrations. At MGID, he began his career path as a media buyer and then switched to product optimization and analytics. In his new role, he has built the Programmatic Department from scratch and led the team to further optimize the automatic traffic sourcing. Currently, his team is focused on working with alternative traffic sources. Prior to joining MGID, Sergii was an academic in the field of ecology and bioreactor systems at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.