Create account
Author

Sergii Denysenko

Chairman of the Board

With more than 20 years in the internet advertising industry, Sergii has held executive positions with multinational corporations and created multiple global digital media platforms. Prior to MGID, Sergii held CEO positions at Sales House, TAKiTAK! Advertising and Gala Media. He was also previously vice president and network development manager at Gala.net. After serving as MGID’s CEO for 14 years, Sergii now holds the position of Chairman of the Board, focusing on strategic oversight and long-term growth. He leads the company’s vision, builds key commercial and technology partnerships and ensures MGID’s continued leadership in the global ad tech market. Under his leadership, MGID became one of the world’s largest native advertising platforms, expanding its global presence and launching innovations that significantly grew revenues. As Chairman, Sergii continues to guide MGID’s strategic direction and drive sustainable global success.

You can find Sergii Denysenko on linkedin or twitter

Articles by Sergii Denysenko

8867
5 min read
Forbes
Advertisers
Ad Fatigue is Inevitable, but Underperformance Doesn’t Have ...

Campaigns rarely fail in obvious ways. Most begin with a promising lift: Engagement is high, c...

Aug 29, 2025 • 5 min read
7579
5 min read
cynopsis
Thought Leadership
All Work and No Play: Does a Tech Sector...

Remember when the tech industry was fun? Talent used to be lured in and retained with lavish c...

Jul 29, 2025 • 5 min read
4608
5 min read
Forbes
Thought Leadership
From Cost-Per-Click To Cost-Per-Outcome:...

Today’s advertisers care about one thing: outcomes. As budgets tighten, media fragments and br...

Jun 23, 2025 • 5 min read
4804
6 min read
Forbes
Thought Leadership
Safety At Scale: How AI Can Change The G...

There’s no sugarcoating that native advertising has gained unwanted but not undeserved notorie...

May 16, 2025 • 6 min read
8695
5 min read
Social Media Isn't Safe Forbes
Thought Leadership
Social Media Isn't Safe, So Why Do Brand...

Open web publishers have suffered decreased advertising revenue for many years due to automate...

Feb 28, 2025 • 5 min read
7756
5 min read
Forbes
Thought Leadership
Quarter-Century Catch-Up: Marketing Tren...

The first quarter of the 21st century has ended, seemingly out of nowhere. If it feels like ti...

Feb 4, 2025 • 5 min read
7995
5 min read
Forbes
Thought Leadership
Navigating Big Tech Turbulence: A Path F...

If you thought 2024 was a wild ride for digital advertising, then buckle up because there will...

Jan 10, 2025 • 5 min read

Native performance in minutes

With MGID, you get access to 32,000+ publishers and 185+ billion monthly impressions.

Become an advertiser
Become a publisher