Author

Sergii Denysenko

Chairman of the Board

With more than 20 years in the internet advertising industry, Sergii has held executive positions with multinational corporations and created multiple global digital media platforms. Prior to MGID, Sergii held CEO positions at Sales House, TAKiTAK! Advertising and Gala Media. He was also previously vice president and network development manager at Gala.net. After serving as MGID’s CEO for 14 years, Sergii now holds the position of Chairman of the Board, focusing on strategic oversight and long-term growth. He leads the company’s vision, builds key commercial and technology partnerships and ensures MGID’s continued leadership in the global ad tech market. Under his leadership, MGID became one of the world’s largest native advertising platforms, expanding its global presence and launching innovations that significantly grew revenues. As Chairman, Sergii continues to guide MGID’s strategic direction and drive sustainable global success.