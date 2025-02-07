The countdown has begun! Super Bowl LIX is just around the corner, taking over screens on February 9, 2025. While millions will be tuning in for the game, let’s be honest — the commercials are just as much of a spectacle as the touchdowns and the halftime show.

For decades, Super Bowl ads have been more than just marketing — they're cultural moments. They spark conversations, set social media on fire and influence advertising trends for the entire year. Brands don’t just show up: they compete on the world’s biggest stage, pouring millions into 30-second masterpieces designed to entertain, inspire and, of course, sell.

This year, we’re predicting there will be a shift in Super Bowl advertising. AI is stepping into the spotlight, humor is making a comeback and the usual social messages are taking a backseat. But how did we get here? From simple product pitches to high-tech, interactive storytelling, Super Bowl commercials have evolved dramatically over the years.

Let’s explore trends shaping Super Bowl LIX advertising and the journey that brought us to this new era of marketing magic.

Super Bowl Ads in 2025 – What’s Trending?

The Super Bowl is the biggest advertising event of the year. With brands shelling out $7–8 million for a 30-second spot, every second counts. In 2025, the competition is fiercer than ever, and advertisers are pulling out all the stops to make an impact.

So, what’s defining this year’s Super Bowl ad landscape?

Humor & Star Power Take Center Stage

Gone are the days of poignant, sentimental messages — lighthearted, feel-good ads are making a big return. Expect celebrity-packed commercials filled with humor, witty storytelling and nostalgia. Brands want to entertain, not preach.

Hellmann’s reimagines a classic rom-com moment, bringing back When Harry Met Sally’s Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal alongside Sydney Sweeney.

reimagines a classic rom-com moment, bringing back When Harry Met Sally’s Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal alongside Sydney Sweeney. Uber Eats taps into conspiracy theories with Matthew McConaughey, Martha Stewart and Charli XCX, joking that football was invented just to sell food.

taps into conspiracy theories with Matthew McConaughey, Martha Stewart and Charli XCX, joking that football was invented just to sell food. Michelob Ultra enlists Catherine O’Hara and Willem Dafoe as pickleball hustlers, blending sports and comedy.

This year, brands aren’t just using star power — they’re making sure their ads are both entertaining and shareable, extending the life of their campaigns beyond game day.

AI Steals the Spotlight

AI isn’t just behind the scenes — it’s the star of the show at Super Bowl LIX. Brands are showcasing AI-powered innovations to engage and impress audiences.

Ray-Ban Meta puts Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth in the spotlight, as they use AI-powered smart glasses in a hilariously chaotic scenario.

puts Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth in the spotlight, as they use AI-powered smart glasses in a hilariously chaotic scenario. GoDaddy’s AI-focused ad, starring Walton Goggins, promotes its AI website-building tool, emphasizing how small businesses can thrive in a tech-driven world.

AI is revolutionizing advertising, creating hyper-personalized experiences, mind-blowing visual effects and interactive engagement opportunities that redefine storytelling.

Car Ads Are Taking a Back Seat

Auto brands, which once dominated Super Bowl airtime, are scaling back. In their place? Bank on weight-loss products, tech gadgets and AI-driven services. The shift reflects changing consumer interests, with brands betting big on health, technology and futuristic experiences.

Hims & Hers takes on weight-loss solutions, positioning its brand as part of a broader conversation on public health.

takes on weight-loss solutions, positioning its brand as part of a broader conversation on public health. Instacart makes its Super Bowl debut, featuring iconic brand mascots like the Pillsbury Doughboy and Heinz Wiener Dogs to highlight its diverse delivery options.

This shift reflects changing consumer priorities, with brands prioritizing AI, wellness, and convenience over traditional automotive dominance.

Teasers, Virality & Interactive Engagement

Super Bowl ads aren’t just about the game anymore — they’re a weeks-long campaign. Brands are rolling out teasers, social media challenges and interactive elements like QR codes to extend the lifespan of their commercials.

Doritos revives its iconic "Crash the Super Bowl" contest, inviting fans to submit their own commercial for a chance to air during the game.

revives its iconic "Crash the Super Bowl" contest, inviting fans to submit their own commercial for a chance to air during the game. Fetch is giving away $10,000 every second in the game’s final moments, keeping audiences engaged until the very last play.

The goal? Turn a 30-second spot into a multi-platform experience, keeping consumers engaged long after the final whistle.

_Takeaway: In 2025, Super Bowl ads are bigger, bolder and more immersive than ever. Brands aren’t just aiming for laughs or shock value — they’re crafting experiences that live beyond game day. Get ready for AI-powered storytelling, celebrity-driven humor and a whole new level of audience interaction. _

The Evolution of Super Bowl Commercials

Super Bowl commercials have always reflected the culture, technology and consumer trends of their time. From simple product placements to today’s AI-powered experiences, these ads have evolved into mini-blockbusters that capture global attention.

Early Years: Straightforward Product Promos

In the 1960s and 70s, Super Bowl ads were direct and product-focused, much like traditional television commercials. These ads were all about brand awareness — think of the classic "Budweiser Frogs" ad, which became an early example of humor in advertising.

The 1980s-90s: Celebrity Power & Storytelling

As advertising budgets grew, so did creativity. The 1980s and 90s saw celebrity endorsements and longer, more narrative-driven commercials. This era brought us Apple’s iconic "1984" ad, transforming Super Bowl advertising into a cultural phenomenon.

The 2000s-2010s: Emotional Hooks & Viral Campaigns

With the rise of social media, brands started focusing on emotion-driven storytelling. Tearjerker ads, like Budweiser’s "Puppy Love", created deep emotional connections. Companies also experimented with viral marketing, knowing their ads could live far beyond the TV screen.

The 2020s: AI, Interactive Ads & Second-Screen Engagement

Fast forward to today, and Super Bowl ads are now high-tech, AI-powered and interactive. Brands have embraced real-time engagement, using QR codes, social media challenges and second-screen experiences to keep audiences engaged beyond the commercial break.

Pandemic Era (2020-21): Emotional & Unity-Focused Ads

During COVID-19, brands took a serious and heartfelt approach, focusing on togetherness, resilience and gratitude. Many companies used their airtime to highlight frontline workers and community support.

2022-23: The Crypto & EV Boom

As cryptocurrency and electric vehicles (EVs) dominated tech headlines, Super Bowl ads reflected this shift. Companies like Coinbase and Tesla capitalized on the moment. In fact, Coinbase’s QR code ad became one of the most talked-about commercials of the year.

2024: The Rise of Women-Centric Advertising

With Taylor Swift’s influence bringing a new wave of female NFL viewers, brands adapted by targeting women more directly. Ads featured female empowerment themes, lifestyle products and a broader, more inclusive appeal.

2025: A Return to Fun, Humor & AI-Driven Innovation

This year, the pendulum swings back. Brands are ditching social commentary in favor of entertainment, humor and futuristic tech. AI-driven commercials are making waves, offering interactive, real-time experiences, while celebrity-filled ads continue to dominate.

How Super Bowl Ads Are Changing the Playbook

Super Bowl commercials have always pushed the boundaries of creativity, but in 2025, the game plan looks different. Brands are leveraging AI and viral engagement strategies to maximize impact before, during and after the big game.

AI & Personalization: Ads That Adapt in Real Time

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing Super Bowl advertising by creating personalized ad experiences. Instead of one-size-fits-all messaging, AI-powered commercials can dynamically adjust based on viewer behavior, interests or demographics.

Example: Imagine watching an ad for a sneaker brand that changes the product showcased based on your previous browsing history or location. AI makes this possible by analyzing real-time data and delivering a customized experience.

Teaser & Pre-Game Hype Strategies: The Ad Starts Before the Super Bowl

Gone are the days when Super Bowl commercials were a one-night event. Now, brands build pre-game buzz weeks in advance by releasing teasers, trailers and interactive campaigns to extend their reach.

Example: Doritos’ user-generated ad contest, where fans submit their own commercials for a chance to have them aired during the Super Bowl. This strategy not only fuels engagement but also turns viewers into brand ambassadors before game day even arrives.

Interactive & Immersive Experiences: Engagement Beyond the Screen

Super Bowl ads are no longer passive viewing experiences — they’re designed to interact with the audience in real time.

QR codes: Following the success of Coinbase’s viral Super Bowl QR code ad, more brands are integrating scan-to-win offers, exclusive discounts and AR experiences into their commercials.

Following the success of Coinbase’s viral Super Bowl QR code ad, more brands are integrating scan-to-win offers, exclusive discounts and AR experiences into their commercials. Augmented reality (AR): Some brands allow users to try on products virtually, test out features or unlock exclusive digital content using AR filters on social media.

Some brands allow users to try on products virtually, test out features or unlock exclusive digital content using AR filters on social media. Real-time participation: Expect more ads to encourage live voting, giveaways and second-screen experiences, turning viewers into active participants instead of passive watchers.

Celebrity-Driven & Viral Marketing: Star Power Needs Substance

Celebrities remain a Super Bowl staple, but in 2025, simply throwing an A-lister into an ad isn’t enough — brands need strong narratives that resonate beyond the star power.

The best celebrity ads aren’t just entertaining; they’re meme-worthy, shareable and aligned with brand identity. Whether it’s humor, nostalgia or emotional storytelling, the most successful ads make an impact long after the game ends.

Key Takeaways for Advertisers

The Super Bowl is about getting your brand in front of millions. But it’s also about strategic execution that maximizes engagement and ROI. Here’s how to make your ad spend count.

1. Timing is Everything: Pre-Game, Game Day and Post-Game Strategies

Don’t just focus on the big moment — extend your campaign’s lifespan. Time your ads to run at these points to capitalize on the game day experience:

Pre-game: Build anticipation with teasers, social media buzz and influencer partnerships; Game day: Target second-screen users with real-time engagement strategies; Post-game: Keep the conversation going with follow-ups, special offers and extended content.

2. Choose the Right Ad Format for Maximum Impact

Super Bowl viewers are consuming content across multiple platforms, so diversify your approach with:

In-page push ads: Subtle but effective, perfect for engaging users scrolling on their phones;

Subtle but effective, perfect for engaging users scrolling on their phones; Pop-unders: Non-intrusive reminders that re-engage users after the game;

Non-intrusive reminders that re-engage users after the game; Interstitial ads: High-impact full-screen visuals for maximum retention.

A mix of these formats ensures consistent brand visibility before, during and after the game.

3. Capture Mobile Audiences with Quick-Loading, High-Impact Ads

With millions watching via mobile, make sure your ads are:

Fast-loading: Delays = lost engagement;

Delays = lost engagement; Responsive: Designed for all screen sizes;

Designed for all screen sizes; Interactive: Features like QR codes and gamification drive engagement.

4. Leverage Real-Time Engagement & Social Media Trends

During the Super Bowl, viewers live-tweet, meme and react in real-time. Join the conversation with:

Quick-response content: Instant reactions to viral moments;

Instant reactions to viral moments; Gamified experiences: Interactive content that rewards engagement;

Interactive content that rewards engagement; User-generated content: Opportunities for fans to share their reactions.

5. Optimize Your Bidding Strategy for Prime Ad Slots

Super Bowl ad traffic peaks before halftime and during key game moments. To stay competitive:

Double your bids on high-traffic time slots;

on high-traffic time slots; Use a mix of CPC, CPM and CPA models to maximize efficiency;

to maximize efficiency; Target by device & location to refine ad delivery.

6. Move Beyond a One-Time Ad — Think Long-Term Brand Impact

Super Bowl ads set the tone for future campaigns. So, these strategies can be beneficial for your long-term goals:

Follow up with retargeting campaigns based on Super Bowl engagement;

based on Super Bowl engagement; Leverage Super Bowl buzz in future promotions;

in future promotions; Analyze performance data to refine your next big campaign.

Final Thoughts: Super Bowl Ads Are Just the Beginning

A well-executed Super Bowl campaign doesn’t end when the final whistle blows. The brands that make the biggest impact are those that turn their ads into long-term marketing assets. Plan beyond game day, engage audiences across platforms, and keep your brand in the conversation long after the Super Bowl confetti has settled.