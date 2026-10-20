The ad buying market is officially split. On one hand, you have Retail Media Networks (RMNs) owning the bottom of the funnel. On the other, you have the open web, where native advertising drives scale.

With this split, media buyers need to stop treating this like a standard A/B test.

These channels do not compete with each other. They handle completely different stages of the buyer journey. Let's look at the actual mechanics of both setups and figure out exactly where your money needs to go.

The Intent Gap: Discovery vs. The Checkout Line

The difference comes down to the user's headspace.

When someone opens a major retailer app, more likely than not they are looking to buy something. You pay retail media a premium to step directly in front of the shopping cart. Since the intent is already baked in, the Cost Per Click (CPC) is brutally high.

When a user reads a deep-dive article, they are consuming content with no credit card in sight. You use native widgets to blend right into that reading experience. Instead of pushing a hard sell, you introduce a concept, a fix, or a brand the reader didn't even know they needed.

It’s simple. Native advertising creates the demand. Retail media collects it.

The Economics of the Click

Different intent equals different unit economics.

With retail media, you pay a massive tax for being close to the buy button. The high conversion rate makes the expensive click bearable at first. Although bidding wars on crowded marketplace search terms frequently turn customer acquisition into a loss leader.

This is exactly why the open web is mandatory. Clicks on native ad networks cost a fraction of retail search terms.

And yes, the immediate conversion rate on a native ad is lower than a marketplace search ad. Consider this, though. That cheap traffic lets you build massive, highly profitable retargeting pools. Cost-effective native ads enable you to load up the top of your funnel and educate the audience. Then, when those users are finally ready to pull the trigger, you use retail media to catch them at the bottom of the funnel.

Playing the Retail Media Game

Retail media is pure bottom-of-the-funnel performance marketing. Your goal here is to move inventory and protect your market share.

If you sell physical products natively on a marketplace like Amazon, Walmart or Target, allocating budget to their ad networks is necessary. However, you should know exactly what you are paying for; otherwise, the marketplace will quietly eat your entire profit margin.

The Power of Closed-Loop Attribution

The biggest advantage of a retail media network is its closed-loop data. You don't have to deal with third-party cookies, iOS privacy updates or probabilistic tracking models.

When someone clicks your sponsored product ad and buys it, the network tracks that exact action down to the specific SKU. You know exactly what your Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) is in real-time. This makes scaling highly mathematical, guaranteeing visibility at the exact moment the credit card comes out.

Defending the Digital Shelf

Retail media is not only an offensive acquisition but also a defensive necessity.

Marketplaces allow competitors to bid directly on your brand name. Think about that for a second. A user explicitly types your product name into the search bar. If you are not aggressively bidding on your own branded keywords, a rival brand will happily buy that top placement. They will steal your highest-intent customers right at the finish line.

This means you literally have to buy your own shelf space just to keep the competition out.

When to Go Heavy on Retail Media

You should aggressively push your budget into retail media networks if your goals resemble this:

Campaign Objective Why Retail Media Wins Here New SKU Launches Gives you immediate visibility in front of buyers actively searching for that specific product category Defensive Brand Bidding Prevents competitors from hijacking your branded search terms at the point of sale Clearing Excess Inventory Pushes high volumes of stagnant stock by aggressively bidding on top placements

The Margin Trap

There is one massive catch with retail media, and that is its brutal cost.

This is because every single brand in your category is aggressively bidding on the exact same keywords. It drives CPC to a point where your profit margins completely evaporate. So even though you might be driving thousands of sales, the marketplace is taking all the profit through ad fees.

Therefore, you cannot scale a brand purely on retail media without bleeding cash. You need a cheaper way to fill the funnel.

The Open Web and Why Native Actually Works

What is the main issue with walled marketplaces? That’s right, the formats. You get a tiny thumbnail, a price and a star rating. Try squeezing your brand story into that. Spoiler alert: you can't.

Publisher sites offer an escape from that relentless price competition. You actually have room to operate. You can properly warm up the reader, break down the product features and close the deal — all before a user even thinks about googling your competitors.

Real Top-of-Funnel Reach

Amazon will never match the raw volume of the open web. Native ads catch users while they are casually scrolling the news or reading niche blogs.

The format is how we hook them right at the start. It avoids the hard sell. Imagine a user deeply engaged in an article about high utility bills. They spot a widget reading "5 Fatal Mistakes When Buying Solar Panels." Their brain views it as helpful content, not an annoying banner ad.

Pre-Landers Over Quick Checkouts

Selling expensive B2B tech or premium hardware? A fast “Buy Now” button will quickly lose interest. Buyers desperately need context. If they don't understand the problem, you get zero sales.

Pre-landers fix this. First, you hit the pain point hard using long-form copy. You expose a problem the user hadn't even considered. You control the entire storyline. You frame your product as the only logical fix. The outcome? Pre-landers ruthlessly bounce the window shoppers. The only people making it to your checkout page are the ones who are truly interested.

The Hybrid Play: Merging Both Channels

Stop treating native and retail media like mortal enemies. You actually need both. Native fills your funnel. Retail media empties it.

If you only run retail ads, you will eventually run out of cheap customers. Your acquisition costs will skyrocket because you are constantly fighting over the exact same bottom-of-funnel clicks.

If you only run native, you leave massive money on the table. A user reads your amazing advertorial, decides they want the product and opens the Amazon app. If you aren't bidding on your own branded keywords there, that user clicks a competitor's sponsored ad. You just paid to educate a customer for your rival.

Building the Ultimate Funnel

Here is the exact playbook top media buyers use right now.

First, launch native ads across premium publisher sites. Push that cheap, high-quality traffic to an educational pre-lander. Do not ask for the sale immediately.

Next, fire your tracking pixel. You just built a massive custom audience for pennies on the dollar. You own this data. Then, comes much needed integrations.

The Technical Bridge: Server-to-Server and CDPs

How do you actually pass a user from an open-web article directly into a walled retail marketplace?

Top-tier media buyers use Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) combined with Server-to-Server (S2S) integrations. When a user lands on your native pre-lander and submits an email for a discount, your CDP captures that raw first-party data. You then push that verified audience list straight into the retail media network's backend via API.

Even without an email capture, S2S postbacks handle the tracking. Your server holds the click ID from the native publisher site and matches it directly against the retargeting parameters inside the marketplace. You bridge the gap entirely on the server side. This bypasses browser privacy blocks and guarantees you never lose a qualified lead in transit.

Closing the Loop

Finally, launch aggressive retail media campaigns targeting those exact users. When they open a marketplace app a week later, your product is sitting right at the top of the search results.

You used native advertising to create the craving and retail media to hand them the menu.

The Final Verdict

Stop bidding blindly. Look at your actual product life cycle.

Launching a brand new product category nobody knows about? Go heavy on native ads. You need to educate the market before you can sell to it.

Defending your established market share from cheap clones? Max out your retail media bids. You have to protect your digital shelf space at all costs.

The best advertisers in 2026 do not pick sides. They buy cheap attention on the open web and aggressively convert it inside the walled gardens.