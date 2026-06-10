Author
Natalia Chabanova
Content Manager
Natalia is a seasoned Content Writer for the MGID blog, specializing in high-performance digital marketing and AdTech content. Combining deep industry research with an engaging writing style, she delivers impactful insights that empower B2B audiences to unlock the full potential of native advertising.
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Articles by Natalia Chabanova
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10 min read
What Are Instream Ads? Formats, Examples and Best Practices ...
Most media buyers are burning their budget on video views that happen entirely out of the user...
Jun 10, 2026 • 10 min read
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