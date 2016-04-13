golang

It’s official -- MGID native advertising platform is now written in Google’s Go language…why?

Basic foundation of any meaningful conversation is common language. Better yet – native language. Human languages change and evolve over time, changing the dynamic of dialect and common communication structure. Programming languages evolve as well, at a much more rapid pace. That’s the common pattern, or at least it has been. Google’s GO is different. It is not “mutated” from previous iterations. It is an entirely new language.

Go has the unique combination of performance and accuracy of a static language with the flexibility and agility of object oriented language family. With built in concurrency (multithreading), it is not hard-structured around a particular core architecture, and will run at optimum in any existing or future hardware or cloud environments.

What does it mean for publishers and advertisers? We are now heavily integrated into Google’s massive programming world. Since the language is released under the Creative Commons license, it is free for programmers all over the world to adapt and support. That means we are using a language that is very scalable, flexible and can manage systems with heavy-loads that need to deal with huge volumes of visitors and data.

MGID has already launched the SSP part of the network, with DSP part rolling out shortly. Significant efforts are being committed to improving internal Selective Bidding engine via integrations with large scale DMP solutions. Company’s Selective Bidding feature provides precise real-time demographic and in-market targeting, continuing to further improve already advanced relevancy of the native content recommendation network. Go has allowed for cleaner, easier and scalable development cycle.

It means MGID will continue to be stable, high performing and a fast-action program on a responsive code foundation. Will continue to use the best technologies available, continue to innovate, and continue to deliver the quality you’ve come to expect from MGID.

Michael Korsunsky
Michael brought 20 years of entrepreneurial and Fortune 500 company experience to MGID, where he currently serves as chief executive officer of North America. Prior to joining MGID, Michael served as senior vice president at AUDIENCEX, an adtech and marketing company that delivers end-to-end digital solutions for brands and agency partners. Before AUDIENCEX, Michael held executive positions with a variety of organizations including gaming publisher Legacy Interactive, intelligent traffic monetization platform T3Leads, and global fashion e-commerce company Modnique. At MGID, Michael is responsible for overseeing the company’s strategy to elevate its status as a pioneer in native advertising and ensure its continued growth. As a leader, Michael possesses a unique combination of marketing analytics, behavioral targeting, technology, and audience management skills.
