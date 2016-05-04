What happens in Vegas, stays with MGID. In this case, the one-two content marketing and conversion punch. The Rio All Suites Hotel in Las Vegas is hosting not one but two conferences on May 17-19 and we will be with the best of them at both.

The Conversion Conference is a critical event for MGID, because our clients expect ads to produce more than only traffic. We pride our platform in being able to convert traffic into revenue and delivering complete control of optimization to do that. This event will enable us to network with, inform and learn from stakeholders in website conversions. We will work on best practices, tools and optimization strategies that will inform development and that we can share with our customers.

Also in Vegas, we will be there for the Content Marketing Conference, our sweet spot. Speakers from global leaders in content including TIME and HubSpot will be present and so will we. Content Marketing is the heart and soul of native advertising and we will work with industry leaders on making the most out of what our platform does.

If you are attending either one of these conferences in Vegas, don’t hesitate to look us up and find how we can better serve your content and traffic conversion needs.

Joe Arquilla, Natalya Bazdyrova and Oleksii Postoi hope to see you there!