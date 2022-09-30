MGID is excited to announce a new partnership with LiveRamp, the leading data enablement platform that helps advertisers to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes.. With this new integration, MGID’s advertisers can improve the addressability of their campaigns and tap into new audience segments.

The programmatic ecosystem has long relied on third-party cookies to act as user identifiers on the web — that is until now. Their ban in Safari, Edge and Mozilla, as well as Google’s plans to depreciate third party cookies by the end of 2023, has urged the industry to look for an alternative identity solution.

User privacy and consent management across programmatic supply chains were the main reasons for the end of third-party cookies. However, even before concerns over privacy protection arose, there were issues with the low efficiency of third-party cookie syncing between programmatic partners and its tendency to identify based on a device rather than a user.

MGID is continuously working on expanding advertisers’ options for personalized advertising, whether based on the publisher’s context or the user’s past behavior. This partnership with LiveRamp is the next big step to delivering end-to-end addressability in ad campaigns while also supporting the latest privacy regulations.

How does the LiveRamp integration with MGID work?

LiveRamp’s solutions are based on RampID, a privacy-conscious and persistent user ID, which is encrypted across programmatic supply chains. RampID allows MGID programmatic partners and advertisers to target individual users across multiple devices and browsers, while also enabling cross-device and cross-browser attribution. With the same ID being used by all agents, the issue of data loss is rectified, even with numerous cookie syncing iterations.

For advertisers, this integration means that they can onboard their offline first-party data assets via LiveRamp and target these user profiles across publishers’ inventory on the MGID platform. It also becomes possible to collaborate with other data providers and target authenticated third-party data using LiveRamp’s marketplace for audience data.. At present, LiveRamp’s Data Marketplace allows MGID’s advertisers to target approximately 229K new audiences from more than 160 data providers and data owners.

Combined with MGID’s recommendation engine, LiveRamp’s identity solution not only helps marketers to enhance addressability in the post-cookie era but also expands the targeting and measurement capabilities and drives value for each player — advertisers, publishers and consumers.

Benefits for advertisers

MGID’s advertisers can now target individual consumers on the web, while conforming to all browser cookie policies and respecting user rights. As such, they can continue serving personalized ads to their customers across publishers’ inventory on the MGID platform. It also means that advertisers can get addressable reach in cookieless environments, such as Safari, Edge and Firefox.

It also translates into the possibility to derive people-based revenue for publishers even when cookies are long gone. The publishers’ first-party data assets will become more important, and publishers can have a direct effect on their monetization potential with their own data collection plans.

MGID’s clients can lean into their own first-party data assets for advertising purposes. Typically, advertisers’ first-party data assets are their existing CRM databases, with information such as email, phone number and other data points. With LiveRamp’s identity graph, this information can be transformed into people-based IDs and become targetable across publishers.

LiveRamp's Data Marketplace is the repository for audience data provided by compilers of third-party data, which is then onboarded, segmented and matched with cookies and other device identifiers. It allows advertisers to target third-party data and connect to new, authenticated audiences from trusted data providers. As a result, companies can access untapped audience segments, as well as increase campaign effectiveness by building on the people-based identifier, rather than on device IDs.

Efficient measurement is another significant advantage of being part of the RampID ecosystem. With the same persistent ID across all steps of programmatic supply chains, ad exposure, click-through and conversion statistics can be tracked with fewer data syncs or data loss. It also measures audience reach rather than device reach because of the nature of their people-based identifier.

Wrapping it up

By integrating with LiveRamp, MGID empowers advertisers to reach addressable audiences across 25K+ trusted publishers on the MGID platform. The scaled identity solution by LiveRamp can help advertisers target individuals across devices and environments in a privacy-compliant manner and allow data collaboration between the ecosystem’s participants.

With this integration, MGID’s marketers become less reliant on third-party data cookies and can leverage their own first-party data and target new audiences from trusted data providers. If you’d like to learn more about these new opportunities, get in touch with your account manager or our support team at client.support@mgid.com.