Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) has awarded MGID the “Certified Against Piracy” certification. The TAG Certified Against Piracy Seal confirms that MGID meets the stringent requirements designed to reduce unsafe ad placements that facilitate the distribution of pirated content and counterfeit products.

To achieve the Certified Against Piracy Seal, ad platforms must meet a range of criteria to minimize the inadvertent placement of digital advertising on websites or other media properties that have an undesired risk of being associated with piracy.

The certification rules that advertising and monetization platforms must have designated a qualified TAG Compliance Officer, prevent advertisements on at-risk websites and be able to detect, prevent, or disrupt further transactions with websites that commit piracy. Companies recognized by the seal must also filter out mobile apps that were removed from App Stores for infringing on protected intellectual property rights.

To confirm compliance and earn the TAG Certified Against Piracy Seal, MGID underwent an audit process by BPA Worldwide, the global industry resource for verified audience data and media knowledge, providing an extra level of independent validation.

It is worth mentioning that in 2020 MGID has also been recognized with TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for its proprietary fraud protection solution. This second certification against piracy reaffirms MGID’s long-time commitment to brand safety and full transparency.

About TAG

TAG is the leading global certification program fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. Created by leading industry trade organizations, TAG’s mission is to eliminate fraudulent traffic, combat malware, prevent Internet piracy, and promote greater transparency in digital advertising. TAG advances those initiatives by bringing companies across the digital advertising supply chain together to set the highest standards. TAG is the first and only registered Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising industry.