MGID, leading native advertising platform, recognized with TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for its proprietary fraud protection solution.

MGID, the global pioneer in native advertising has received recertification by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) for the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal. TAG’s recertification recognizes the rigorous standards achieved by MGID’s proprietary fraud protection solution and MGID’s ongoing commitment to reducing fraudulent traffic across the online advertising supply chain.

To achieve its recertification, MGID underwent an audit process by BPA Worldwide, the global industry resource for verified audience data and media knowledge, providing an extra level of independent validation.

“Stemming the flow of advertising dollars to fraudulent traffic is essential to the sustained success of the industry,” said Oleksii Borysov, Vice-President of Product at MGID. “Confidence in the market depends on assurance that advertising investment will create opportunities for real consumer engagement — and such guarantees are especially important as COVID-19 uncertainty puts ad budgets under strain. At MGID, our focus is on quality over quantity; enabling clients to connect with relevant and genuine audiences. Following the scrupulous evaluation, we are delighted to once again receive TAG certification as an indicator of our fraud protection dedication.”

“To fight digital fraud, the advertising industry must build an interlocking global barrier of high standards that block criminal activity,” said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. “Companies such as MGID play a crucial role in fighting fraud and ensuring the digital advertising supply chain is safe and transparent. We commend MGID for achieving this recertification, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to strengthen our advertising ecosystem.”

About TAG

TAG is the leading global certification program fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. Created by leading industry trade organizations, TAG’s mission is to eliminate fraudulent traffic, combat malware, prevent Internet piracy, and promote greater transparency in digital advertising. TAG advances those initiatives by bringing companies across the digital advertising supply chain together to set the highest standards. TAG is the first and only registered Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising industry.