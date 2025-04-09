Create account
How Publishers Can Combat Scam Ads.
Publishers
How Publishers Can Detect Malicious Ads and Protect Their Re...

Online advertising should be a win-win: brands gain exposure, publishers generate revenue and ...

Apr 9, 2025 • 10 min read
Thought Leadership
News Publishers’ Inventory Holds Worth – But Is Brand Safety...

From fake Twitter accounts to false reports about the war in Ukraine, the misinformation age, ...

Jul 26, 2023 • 4 min read
Product News
MGID Completes ISO 27001 Certification: What It Means for Ou...

Data security is a significant concern for businesses and consumers in today's digital landsca...

Jul 7, 2023 • 6 min read
Press
MGID Awarded ISO/IEC 27001 Certification For Providing Clien...

MGID, the global advertising platform, today announced that it has met the standards required ...

Jul 6, 2023 • 2 min read
Advertisers
Preparing for Chrome User-Agent Client Hints: An Update for ...

The advertising industry has undergone tremendous change over the past few decades. In the ear...

May 18, 2023 • 11 min read
Thought Leadership
Ethical Digital Advertising – a Q&A with Michael Korsunsky, ...

After two decades working in the entrepreneurial and Fortune 500 space, Michael Korsunsky join...

Sep 6, 2022 • 4 min read
Thought Leadership
Programmatic In A Post-Cookie World: Key Considerations For ...

Since the first programmatic display ads appeared almost 30 years ago, programmatic advertisin...

Aug 29, 2022 • 6 min read

