Fraud Protection
How Publishers Can Detect Malicious Ads and Protect Their Re...
Online advertising should be a win-win: brands gain exposure, publishers generate revenue and ...
Apr 9, 2025 • 10 min read
News Publishers’ Inventory Holds Worth – But Is Brand Safety...
From fake Twitter accounts to false reports about the war in Ukraine, the misinformation age, ...
Jul 26, 2023 • 4 min read
MGID Completes ISO 27001 Certification: What It Means for Ou...
Data security is a significant concern for businesses and consumers in today's digital landsca...
Jul 7, 2023 • 6 min read
MGID Awarded ISO/IEC 27001 Certification For Providing Clien...
MGID, the global advertising platform, today announced that it has met the standards required ...
Jul 6, 2023 • 2 min read
Preparing for Chrome User-Agent Client Hints: An Update for ...
The advertising industry has undergone tremendous change over the past few decades. In the ear...
May 18, 2023 • 11 min read
Ethical Digital Advertising – a Q&A with Michael Korsunsky, ...
After two decades working in the entrepreneurial and Fortune 500 space, Michael Korsunsky join...
Sep 6, 2022 • 4 min read
Programmatic In A Post-Cookie World: Key Considerations For ...
Since the first programmatic display ads appeared almost 30 years ago, programmatic advertisin...
Aug 29, 2022 • 6 min read