SANTA MONICA, CA – (June 7, 2016) – MGID, a leading native performance advertising network, today announced the company is on the shortlist of nominees for the inaugural 2016 European Performance Marketing Awards (EPMA). MGID Inc. will attend, sponsor and present at the EPMA award ceremony at Amsterdam’s Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky on July 4, 2016.

With 22 categories, the EPMA rewards companies that excel in at least one market, giving them the opportunity to compete against their European peers.

MGID was selected as a finalist for two categories: Best Lead Generation Campaign for Anastasiadate by Social Discovery Ventures and Best Performance Marketing Technology Selective Bidding.

“MGID is delighted to be on the shortlist for these prestigious awards which celebrate performance marketing excellence,” said Sergey Denisenko, chief executive officer. “This comes at a time when our industry continues to grow exponentially and faces challenges for which MGID’s is proud to deliver the latest cutting-edge solutions.”

Entries were judged by an expert panel of judges and the shortlist highlights those networks, agencies, advertisers, tech providers and publishers who have excelled throughout the past year.

According to the EPMA announcement, “These final contenders come as a result of a meticulous judging process by performance marketing experts with direct experience of European operations, as well as those representing market-leading players. The companies listed represent some of the finest examples of performance marketing within the continent, all connected via the ‘pay-on-results’ ethos.”

MGID extend its GEO kit in bidding features

MGID's advanced patent-pending engine analyzes hundreds of factors including geography, device, and behavior to predict how consumers will interact with online content and to better optimize conversions for both publishers and advertisers.

About the European Performance Marketing Awards

After ten incredible years of rewarding performance marketing innovation and excellence in the UK, PerformanceIN has increasingly come under pressure to allow entries for companies around the globe who have activity across Europe, and not just the United Kingdom.

The first ever European Performance Marketing Awards opens up the borders to reward companies that excel in at least one market, handing them the opportunity to compete against their European peers.

When PerformanceIN launched the mainland European Conference back in 2009, the key aim was to share knowledge, best practice and facilitate networking. By showcasing a list of groundbreaking campaigns and technology, the new Awards will only help build the industry and cement those aims further.

About MGID Inc.

Established in 2008, MGID is one of the first native performance advertising networks worldwide. MGID serves thousands of lifestyle and entertainment publishers with billions of quality content impressions monthly, delivering marketing solutions that key into consumer interests without disrupting their online experience.

MGID offers marketing solutions for advertisers, affiliate marketers, online stores, webmasters, web marketers, brand managers, performance-driven media buyers and publishers. MGID’s performance-driven approach ensures relevant, engaged and genuinely interested visitors to its customers’ websites, increasing traffic and revenue while maintaining the quality and relevance online users expect.