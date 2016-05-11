View as PDF

WORDS HAVE INCREDIBLE POWER

Toying with the reader’s emotions. Triggering responses and influencing actions - strong headline is that tool. Make them angry, make them exited, offer a ‘forbidden fruit’... All of these emotions keep readers engaged.

Each clickable and effective title is built around one main word, which is that ‘killer viral button’. Other words play secondary role and are there simply to support the main title trigger.

HERE IS OUR PICK OF TOP 31 KILLER VIRAL WORDS

The Secret European Millionaires Have Used To Get Rich Revealed

Drink This And Burn Fat Instantly! Secret Recipe!

Top Secret Weight Loss Formula

FACTS

20 Facts About Women You Probably Didn't Know

Facts About 90's Movies That Explain A Lot

The 10 Most Unbelievable Facts About Dreams

DISCOVER

Discover The Fastest Method To Earn Your First Million

Australians Discover A Secret Online Casino Loophole

Discover Your Gift: Signs You May Have Hidden Powers

ONLY

Girls Will Think Only About You After This Psychological Trick!

Flat Tummy, Hard Abs In Only 7 Days?

Only 3% Of Men Know This Trick

FREE

Free Placement In The Outstanding Cash Generating Network

A Free Trick That Turns You Into A Millionaire

Awesome Free Dating Platform for Singles

HOW TO

How To Live A Rich Life Without Doing Any Hard Work

How To Ask a Girl Out & Always Get A 'YES'!

How To Burn All Your Fat In 14 Days

SHOCKING

Shocking Weight Loss Results In 2 Weeks!

Millionaires Hide This Shocking Secret!

Shocking Truth About Seducing A Girl

NEW

Are You Looking For A New Girlfriend?

Indian Mother Loses 24kg in 2 Months With This New Diet Pill

Looking For A New Awesome Car?

AMAZING

Top 15 Amazing Jobs You Didn't Know About

Use This Unique Chance To Find The Most Amazing Girl

Amazing Transformation of a 50 Year-Old Mom

HOW MUCH

Just Imagine How Much You Can Afford Making $7000/Week

You Wouldn't Believe How Much Money Was Made With This Software!

How Much Do You Know About Kissing?

UNBELIEVABLE

Most Unbelievable Underwater Mysteries Nobody Can Explain

Unbelievable Facts About 90's Movies You Probably Spaced Out

Unbelievable Body Building Tips And Secrets

EASY

5 Easy Tricks For Getting A Flat Belly Without The Gym

Earn Your First Million With This Helpful And Easy Loophole

Looking For an Easy Way to Meet a Gorgeous Lady?

REVEAL

7 Things Your Feet Reveal About You

This Video Will Reveal What Do Girls Want!

Techniques That Reveal If You Are A Good Kisser

SURPRISING

Top 8 Weird & Surprising Facts About Jaden & Willow Smith

18 Surprising Concepts Of What The Perfect Body Is

Surprising Reason Why This Talented Star Disappeared From TV

WARNING

Warning! It's The Funniest Video Compilation You've Ever Seen

Warning! These Selfies Are Incredibly Hilarious

Warning! This Online Game Is So Addictive

ATTENTION!

Attention! Use This Method And Lose 10 Pounds In 1 Week

Attention, Women: These Tips Will Help You Attract Any Man You Like

Attention! You Don’t Have To Spend Hundreds On Expensive Face Creams

IGNORE

You Can't Ignore This Funny Photo Gallery

8 Major Symptoms Of Diabetes You Shouldn't Ignore

25 Photos Of Gorgeous WWE Divas That Are Impossible To Ignore

IT'S TIME TO

Fishermen! It’s Time To Plan Your 2016 Fishing Vacation

The Warning Signs It’s Time To Stop Your Diet Now

It’s Time To See Jennifer Lawrence Luxurious House!

BLACKLISTED\BANNED

Should This Unusual Weight Loss Fruit Be Banned?

This Money Making Method Is So Powerful, It Should Be Banned

Top 20 Unexpected Things That Are Banned In The USA

OFF-LIMITS

Top 10 Places Around The World That Are Off Limits

The Most Unbelievable Off Limits Cities You Wish You Could Visit

These Topics Are Off Limits For Many Celebrities

CONFIDENTIAL\CONTROVERSIAL

Controversial Smart Pill Used By Millionaires

The Most Controversial Money-Making Formula In The USA

15 Of The Most Controversial Celebrity Photos Ever

PRIVATE\LEAKED\EXPOSED

New Super Virus Shares Your Private Data Online! Are You Safe?

The Photos Of Kim Kardashian’s Amazing Penthouse Finally Leaked

Exposed: London Millionaire Earns £500 Per Day From Home

LUXURIOUS

The Top 10 Most Luxurious Celebrity Vacation Homes

15 Luxurious Places To Go On Vacation

Do You Want To Live A Luxurious Life? Watch The Video

24. REVOLUTIONARY/SENSATIONAL

Revolutionary Method For Bleaching Your Face Skin

Scientists Make a Revolutionary Announcement

Most Revolutionary Weight Loss Solution

JACKPOT

Do Not Miss The Chance To Win A Big Jackpot

Try To Hit The Jackpot In A Couple Of Clicks

Get An Opportunity To Win A Big Jackpot

BEST

Top 10 Best Places To Go If You’re Single

Look Your Best On Your Wedding Day With These Simple Tricks

The Best Way To Make Big Money Online Spending Only 3 Hours A Day

LASCIVIOUS

The Most Lascivious Supermarket Customers You’ve Ever Seen

Top 10 Movie Stars With Lascivious Behavior

The Most Lascivious Outfits Of Miley Cyrus

SCANDALOUS

The 10 Really Scandalous Celeb Plastic Surgeries Ever

The Most Scandalous Red Carpet Gowns In History

Scandalous Yet Legal Way To Earn Money Online

WONDROUS

20 Wondrous Locations Everyone Should Visit At Least Once

30 Amazing Photos That Take You Back To A Wondrous Time

This Wondrous Cream Erases 10 Years Off Your Face In No Time

VULNERABLE

10 Diseases Men Are Vulnerable To

Your Browser May Be More Vulnerable Than You Think

Even the Most Vulnerable Girls Use This Trick

NIGHTMARE

20 Blood-Chilling Movies Of 2015 That Might Give You Nightmares

10 Terrifying Places Around The World That Are Made Of Nightmares

This Creepy Online Game Will Surely Give You Nightmares

