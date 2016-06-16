MGID’s solution offers three levels of real-time anti-ad blocking, giving publishers new options to protect ad revenue.

SANTA MONICA, CA – (Marketwired – June 14, 2016) – MGID Inc., a leading native performance advertising network, today announced the launch of its new anti-ad blocking technology, developed to provide up to 100 percent yield retention to publishers, present an uninterrupted stream of advertisers’ messages and preserve the consumer experience. This technology offers publishers choices to combat ad-blocking.

“Ad-blocking has become a challenge for publisher revenue,” said Michael Korsunsky, MGID’s chief marketing officer. “The advertising community is in the process of adjusting to audience preferences, and by putting the choice into the users’ hands, ads are viewed in better context, increasing the revenues for publishers.”

MGID’s anti-ad blocking technology is an option, available to the company’s publishing customers at no additional cost. “We believe publishers and consumers should have the ability to choose when it comes to ad- blocking solutions including subscription, request to disable, exchange, denial of service and ad-reinsertion products,” Korsunsky said.

Based on the DEAL concept, developed by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), MGID’s proprietary technology provides three levels of real-time anti-ad blocking.

The first level, called Notice, presents a dialog window asking users to disable their ad blocker in order to display free content. Users can then exit the dialog and continue navigation or exit and disable ad-blocking. The publisher has control over the dialog frequency, once per page or every 60 seconds, which is the default setting.

The second level, Access Denial, dims site content upon detecting ad-blocking and displays a dialog window prompting users to disable their adblocker in order to restore content visibility. The dialog window appears once per page until the user disables the ad blocking software.

The third and most aggressive level, Ad Reinsertion, bypasses the consumer’s ad blocker, delivering an uninterrupted user experience, with MGID’s advertising reinserted in its original placements. A dialog box advising users of the bypass and suppressed ad blocking technology is displayed. This solution works automatically with Google Chrome while publisher-side setup is required for other browsers. MGID’s ad reinsertion method preserves 100 percent of the publisher revenue.

MGID’s anti-ad blocking solution does not require site recoding, nor does the technology slow down site performance. “We are anticipating up to 40 percent success with users of ad-block software, with levels one and two, and 100 percent success for our third level, Ad Reinsertion,” Korsunsky said. “Publishers can choose to do nothing and continue to lose revenue or implement one of our three anti-ad blocking options to protect and increase revenue.”

Ad blocking cost publishers an estimated $22 billion globally in 2015 and has grown by 41 percent in the last 12 months according to a report by PageFair and Adobe.

MGID uses an advanced patent-pending engine to analyze hundreds of factors including geography, device choice, and behavior to predict how consumers will interact with online content and better optimize conversions for both publishers and advertisers while protecting user experience.

About MGID

Established in 2008, MGID Inc. is one of the first native performance advertising networks worldwide. MGID serves thousands of lifestyle and entertainment publishers with billions of quality content impressions monthly, delivering marketing solutions that key into consumers’ interests without disrupting their online experience.

MGID offers marketing solutions for advertisers, affiliate marketers, online stores, webmasters, web marketers, brand managers, performance-driven media buyers and publishers. MGID’s performance-driven approach ensures relevant, engaged and genuinely interested visitors to its customers’ websites, increasing traffic and revenue while maintaining the quality and relevance online users expect.

MGID’s US operations are headquartered in Santa Monica, California. For more information, visit http://mgid.com.