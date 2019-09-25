MGID, a global native advertising platform, has launched its proprietary header bidding prebid adapter for display ads. It enables publishers to access more than 2000 advertisers — MGID’s direct partners.

The header bidding technology emerged a few years ago and is commonly used in the western market. According to the Digiday survey, one-third of publishers claim to have increased their revenue by at least 25% with header bidding. 16% of respondents saw a revenue increase of 50% and higher. In the low-margin media industry, this additional income may have a crucial impact on a publisher’s profitability.

Header bidding allows a publisher to monetize its inventory more efficiently and receive more detailed information about the market demand. With the help of this technology publisher, which uses Google DFP as an ad-server and monetizes the audience with Google, is able to include 3rd party DSPs into the auction. This increases the chances of getting a higher bid.

To activate 3rd party DSPs, a publisher has to choose the appropriate ad networks on prebid.org and set up the setting file. The file will “call” the ad networks’ adapter on the site. The adapter is the intermediary executed as a list of special commands. A publisher uses them to exchange the right information with the ad server.

“Header bidding technology is widely used by American and European publishers. It helps to effectively utilize your inventory and gives control over ad placement,” says Sergey Timoshenko, Head of Programmatic at MGID. Sergey continues, “With the help of prebid-adapter for display advertising, a publisher can maintain competition on the website and consequently increase its profit from the auction.”

MGID is working on launching a prebid-adapter for native advertising as well. It will generate the most relevant and non-intrusive ad content for users, and publishers will gain an engaged audience and high CPM. Advertisers, on the other hand, will benefit from higher ROI by showing their ads to relevant audiences.