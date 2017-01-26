MGID is excited to participate at the Affiliate World Europe, an annual event known as “The only absolutely must attend global conference,” according to Neil Patel.

We are thrilled to be the official networking sponsor of AWE and can’t wait for June 14th-15th to meet you in Berlin.

There will be two full days where you can hang out with MGID: at our E4th booth, and at the hugely popular Networking Drinks Party on night one of the event. Come drink and network with us!

MGID is one of the first global native performance advertising networks servicing thousands of publishers with billions of news stories daily, and delivering marketing solutions for advertisers directed at consumer interests without disrupting their online experience.

Schedule a meeting with us at this event: