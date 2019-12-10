When using native ads, it could be a daunting task to get comfortable with all of their formats. Questions such as "Which one would perform the best?" and "How do I keep balance between monetization goals and positive user experience?" appear, followed suit by many others.

In this blog post, we'll go through all of the most effective widgets in MGID’s inventory and provide tips and tricks on how to use them to their full potential.

First of all, keep in mind that you can use both MGID widgets and Adsense banners; they are fully compatible. You get higher CTR and thus higher CPM and revenue.

Now, let’s discuss the widgets that are the most effective in our inventory.

Under-article widget

the most powerful widget in our inventory that allows generating higher CTR and CPM, thus creating more revenue;

coincides with the user’s natural activity stream, as a user is ready to consume new information after reading an article;

has a 40-60% visibility rate;

performs well for every website and every traffic source.

resizes from 2x2 on a desktop to 1x3 on mobile;

works together well with the under-article widget on a page;

perfectly fit for long articles.

The in-article widget is the second-best choice after the under-article widget. To get the maximum performance with the fewest number of widgets, you should use the combination of these two: under-article + in-article widgets.

Smart-widget

a feed with various ad formats (native ads, IAB display units, native video) that combines your internal content with the sponsored content;

shows outstanding performance in desktop devices, so it’s recommended for websites with a high percentage of desktop traffic;

has a high CTR due to higher user engagement provided by internal recirculation and video solution.

By default, a smart widget is created with an infinite scroll feature. But you are free to test a different number of scrolls and ad formats within the smart widget to gain a better understanding of what your audience is looking for.

To get the most out of this solution, try placing the smart widget with an infinite scroll, allocate space for internal exchange, and enable the video option on top. Thus, you can achieve two goals at once: monetize your audience and retain it on your website.

In conclusion, these three widgets are proved to generate the highest results in the MGID inventory. However, we strongly suggest you to contact your manager for more specifications and tips. They will give suggestions about widgets that will work best for your website and guide you through the setup process.

If you have any questions, leave them in the comments below.