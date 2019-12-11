As the decade draws to a close, ExchangeWire has invited thought leaders from across the industry to share their predictions and insight into what 2020 will hold for the ad tech and martech industries. Under the spotlight today is publisher monetisation, which is facing ever-greater challenges in the privacy-first era, though this in turn leads to opportunities which could not previously be realised.

Opportunity to grow revenues (commentary by Nickolas Rekeda, CMO, MGID)

Data privacy regulation including GDPR – and more recently global privacy regulation POFMA in Singapore – has sparked uncertainty for advertisers and publishers alike. Announcements from big players, such as Google’s recent shift to a first-price auction model, also sent shock waves around the industry. But, despite numerous predictions that publisher revenues will be affected by the Firefox cookie update, we see a great opportunity for publishers to grow their revenues.

As we move into a new decade, it’s time for publishers in particular to take control. In the year ahead, they should pay more attention to the length of the supply chain, focusing on direct connections to monetise audiences that are closer to the main buyer.

Secondly, due to the increase in privacy regulations and the move towards first party data, publishers should be prepared to provide extra security in their data process.

Finally, as the owners of first party data, publishers should understand their audiences sufficiently enough to utilise interest targeting. This, coupled with compelling native content will help advertisers and publishers reach receptive and engaged audiences.