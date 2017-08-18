So, you’ve just received an email confirming that you are registered in the MGID system, meanwhile your account manager is already sending you a customized unit. We’ve created this quick and simple manual so that you can start monetizing immediately. We’ll walk you through the steps to successfully add your codes to your Blogger or WordPress website.
WordPressDepending on your WordPress theme, the file that correlates for your article template may be one of the following: single.php, content.php, content-single.php
To add the code under the article, sign in to WP admin and:
Open Appearance settings
Click Editor
Choose the file that correlates with the article template
For better CTR, insert the code between