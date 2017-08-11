Content is the most crucial part of any advertiser’s website, and it can either make or break a business. Stunning content is the key to differentiating your brand from the endless list of competitors. Because of this, your web content should be carefully understood and handled with care. A successful website includes clear, relevant and keyword-rich content that delivers the right message with authority and conviction. Compelling content should target your audience, engage them, and persuade them to take action. To get you started, here are 7 of the most basic, but effective, concepts on how to create content that works for your website.

Start with keyword research for SEO

If you want your content seen, search engine optimization is one of the most important aspects of your website. Gone are the days when marketers can just load content with a ton of keywords and expect successful search results and content engagement. Not only should your content use key words relevant to your business and products, but the content itself should be high quality and engaging.

Layer your content

Use familiar words but avoid jargon

Answer the “W” questions

Nothing can deter a visitor from coming back to your site more than having to tirelessly search for what they are looking for. By giving your readers an answer to each “W” question — who, what, where, when, why (and how) — you become an informed source on whatever topic you are discussing. This increases your credibility and the visit time of your readers. Ultimately, you become a reliable and trustworthy source that people will revisit.

Use bullets, sub heads and listicles

Use images or other visuals as reinforcements

Another important rule of web content writing is to back your content with images and quickly digestible graphics. Some visitors may take the time to read your article in its entirety, but most will not. Reinforcing your articles with stunning images and innovative, easy-to-process graphics will ensure that your content is engaging different types of visitors in every way possible.

Include scannable content

Few people actually read online content; 80% of them scan with only 15% percent reading every word. With constant interruptions coupled with the endless amount of information at the touch of our fingertips, it has never been more important to deliver the general concept of your content within seconds. This is why scannable content has become so essential to effective content writing. A lot of what we’ve already discussed is scannable content but here’s a breakdown: Bold headlines, brief summary, clear subheads, bullet points or lists, short sentences and paragraphs using an active voice with a conversational tone.