Digital marketing is no different than traditional marketing in that you need to find the best way to connect with your target market. Fortunately, there are a variety of digital marketing tools and tricks that can help you understand your desired audience so that you can highlight the right products for the appropriate audiences. Constant collecting, analyzing and comparing information about your target audience will help you predict possible behaviors and make relevant changes to your content. Here are 5 no-brainers to get you started.

Google Analytics This is one of the most used tools. It provides general audience demographics such as average age, general interests and social habits.

Surveys Customer surveys is another way to learn about your audience. However, the reply rate of visitors tends to be low, unless they receive something for filling forms out. Website visitors are eager to complete surveys if you promise them something like a coupon code, percentage off, or a free offer in return.

The Latest Market Audience engagement is an important component to any successful marketing campaign. Interesting, topical content that makes sense to a certain crowd will result in you increasing your revenue and monetizing your website.

According to the latest research Gen Z, or people ages 5 to 22, currently make up 25% of the population, which makes Gen Z bigger than both boomers and millennials. This generation is hoped to become the next “great generation” and has the fastest economic clout among young adults. They’re definitely ones to watch.

Their older millennial counterparts don’t trust traditional advertising – a whopping 84 percent of them! If you’re trying to reach millennials through content marketing, you need to adopt the right strategies to do it successfully. Modern generations want to stay in touch with all of the world, but it’s simply impossible to consume and digest that much information. That’s why publishers should try to keep all articles to the point or with good visuals including videos, photos and infographics.

Mobile Friendly By 2018, global smartphone users will reach the 2.5 billion mark, yet over 90% of retail transactions still occur on-site, at the brick-and-mortar store itself. Thus, it’s not surprising that mobile is quickly surpassing desktop computers as the most essential tool for making a purchasing decision. Accordingly, top publisher sites should be mobile-friendly, and by that I mean more than just complying with Google’s minimum standards. All their content should load quickly and easily on all mobile devices.