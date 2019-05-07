In one of our previous blog posts, we discussed the magic of a prelander, and now we should proceed to an exploration of a perfect landing page. But before we start, let's define the concept. A landing page represents any webpage to which users are sent for the purpose of starting a conversation and closing a deal. We are talking about a stand-alone page which contains a lead magnet — a specific call-to-action for the target audience. A landing page is one of the core elements of a holistic inbound marketing strategy. The concept has been around for some time as a primary tool for turning prospective customers into leads.

We are genuine lovers of figures, as they are the true reflection of reality. According to Hubspot, businesses with 10 or more landing pages grow leads by 55%, and businesses with 40 landing pages increase leads by 12 times. Per Marketing Experiments, data long landing pages work well: they create up to 220% more leads than pages with CTA above the fold. Forty-eight percent of marketers create a new landing page for each marketing campaign. Smart Insights research tells us that interactive landing pages are more effective: people bounce off 'sales-centric' pages, as users demand better user experience through interactivity.

Landing pages are used for multiple purposes whether it is selling a product/service, capturing email leads, an invitation to an event, or a discount offer — in any case, the landing page is the perfect chance to make a good first impression and to switch a reader to a client. So let's find out what makes a high-conversion landing page.

The power of the headline

A study conducted by Marketing Sherpa revealed that 90% of users reading the headline will also read the call-to-action. A killer headline is key and it should not be underestimated or neglected. It is the first thing seen when a user lands on the page, so this is where everything begins — the interest, the attention, and the will to get engaged. An effective headline grabs the user’s attention and briefly defines the product to a visitor; when visiting a landing page a user knows what the company is offering within the first seconds.

Compelling subheadings

The subheading is used for expanding what is said in the headline: it is a sort of explanation that helps to keep the headline short and precise. A subheading gives context for the headline. It is used when the product or service is very complex and it is hard to explain in three-to-five words. Basically, the headline makes a visitor look and the subheading in its turn convinces a visitor to stay. A subheading with a persuasive element provides a reason to proceed to the rest of the copy, but not to skim it.

Visual element

Landing pages with visual content work well and there is a scientific explanation for that. Images are processed 60,000 times faster by the human brain than text, and visual aids are 43 times more effective in getting users to do what they want (data from LivePlan). As far as landing pages are concerned, images affect people the right away. The pictures must be large and relevant to the product/service. Pictures shape impression, so we strongly recommend forgetting about stock images. High quality is a must.

Emotional component

Humans are pleasure-seekers indeed. Pleasure is one of the main motivators to take an action, so it is important to explain that pleasure is a byproduct of buying a company's product. Moreover, it is vital to show the emotional need that a product will meet apart from its functional use. Let the emotional component be the major benefit that convinces the visitor to go further with the business. Also, people are programmed to avoid pain; thus, mentioning a pain point a visitor might experience should logically proceed to explain how the product can lead to relief.

Clear-cut CTA

Regardless of the landing page objective, the call-to-action (or CTA) is a specific action a company wants a visitor to make. Visuality is the key: a call-to-action must stand out on the page. Sharp variations in colors are good for this purpose. The more action-oriented the CTA is, the faster user reactions will be, so short, clear words must be used. In order to reinforce the action, we recommend duplicating the CTA in the heading. Size and location of CTA are crucial: there is the temptation of making the button enormously big and putting it where it does not belong. Consider 'F' shape reading manner.

Social proof

As Hubspot research puts it, 71% of millennials tend to buy products that are recommended by others through social media. Social media referrals pertain to tweets, shares, subscribers, and likes earned by the business (this is why social media activity is extremely important for the company). Social media referrals have a positive correlation with purchasing decisions, so social media elements are a good method to push visitors to conversion. Use pictures in specific testimonials from real people. Remember: a credible business does not build relationships on lies.

Before you move further to A/B testing of your landing page, we have to stop you right here: these are just the basics, landing page 101. There are tons of strategies to learn about and key tips on how to create a compelling landing page. If this topic keeps you up at night and you want to nail it — MGID is always here to help you.