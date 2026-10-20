MGID, the global advertising platform, has announced an exclusive three-year native advertising partnership with 3Bmeteo, Italy’s leading weather platform, to provide content recommendation and monetization services across its web and app environments.

Under the agreement, MGID will be 3Bmeteo’s exclusive content recommendation service provider, supporting monetization across its digital properties through native advertising and programmatic integration. The partnership will cover 3Bmeteo’s web and iOS/Android apps across all geographies and devices.

3Bmeteo currently reaches over 16 million monthly unique users across web and app, with peaks of 7 million unique users in a single day and 400 million views in a single month (Source: Audicom, reference period August 2025 – July 2026). The platform also has more than 2 million social media followers. For MGID, the partnership enables access to a large, loyal and engaged audience across web and app environments, creating further opportunities to connect advertisers with users across Italy and other markets.

Publishers are under increasing pressure to generate sustainable revenue while maintaining a strong audience experience. With its extensive industry experience, MGID will work closely with 3Bmeteo as a long-term monetization partner, supporting the publisher to make the most of its digital audience as the advertising landscape continues to evolve.

“We are very pleased with this new partnership, which allows us to make the most of our inventory, and with the rare mix we found in the MGID team, combining technological and commercial expertise with a genuine human touch,”

said Massimo Colombo, Board Member at 3Bmeteo.

Ivan Doruda, CEO at MGID, added: