2020 will expand upon many of the developments we saw emerge in 2019. Consumer approaches and raw technological power will be some of the most dynamic changes, so prepare for them by establishing a customer-centric approach.

Read on for elements that will help your 2020 privacy, brand experiences and standardization practices.

1. Cookie Lesson-Learning

One thing won’t last long into 2020 – cookies.

Well, that’s not completely true. They’re just going to change, massively. Firefox’s ETP and Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention demonstrate how third-party, cookie-based identifiers are becoming an ever-rarer breed. First-party data is becoming a priority for many companies and ad-targeting methods are changing.

Users in 2020 will need to be shown the purpose behind the ad they’re seeing. The brand and advertising platforms need to fit, operate a smooth delivery, and provide opt-out opportunities.

The key to success will be finding a perfect balance. On one hand, you don’t want to burden users with an over-encumbrance of decision-making. On the other hand, user experience expectations have changed and ignoring this makes your once-great product now restrictive.

2. Contextual Advertising

By utilizing contextual advertising, the ads seen are based upon the content being viewed, eliminating the aforementioned issue with cookies, but creating a need for bigger and better content in 2020.

Too many companies either took it for granted or neglected it completely, and without the cookies to fill in those targeting gaps, we’ll see 2020 punish this attitude more than ever before.

3. An Omnichannel Strategy

User journeys are becoming increasingly cross-channel, spanning across an interconnected web of opportunities for advertisers. This has been a staple for some time now, and nothing new in 2020 – it’s a long-standing practice to grab user attention, and in turn, potential.

AdTech vendors are now able to this smarter, and faster. Digital, OTT, OHH… The heightened intelligence now available heightens the strategy to something almost entirely new. Messaging can be divided into appropriate pieces with appropriate content, being inserted tactically into each channel/platform to create a once-dreamed-of ad experience. We simply have more data, better hardware and more connections to make it happen now.

And programmatic buying will continue to grow and support each channel as it is developed. Not only that, a cross-channel approach will become a logical part of all programmatically driven campaigns in 2020, making tracking and optimization easier and more effective.

4. Brandformance

We’ll end our list with something short and sweet. You might have noticed the mentions of data we’ve made throughout this page…

You can measure more things than ever before, and be more informed within every decision you make. The performance-based approach has become mainstream in 2019. We at MGID went much further. We’ve seen how marketing strategies that deliver measurable results provide advertisers with new levels of insight, allowing them to quantify everything – from brand reach to conversion rate – for each and every ad. This is the approach we call brandformance, and we’ll be committing to in 2020.

In Conclusion

Either you went into this article curious, seeking a primer for further information, or you began reading already-informed, to cross-reference your ideas with our own.

Breaking down each and every one of our aforementioned points is too long for a simple page like this, and it’s clear that these are simple abstracts of far grander concepts. Therefore, rather than linking you a slew of related topics, we’re just going to leave this simple link. By clicking, you can join the MGID platform, and see your potential instead of just reading about it.