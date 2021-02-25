Our regular monthly rating highlights the top-performing niches that brought the most growth in clicks and conversions. Let’s find out what’s been working in the MGID space this February.

High-opportunity verticals and geos

The month’s snapshot of the top-performing niches, with the fastest growth of average click-through rate, clicks, and spends, is shown in the table below.

This February, the whole marketplace dynamic has been favorable for campaigns under the categories Shopping, Style And Fashion, Healthy Living, Medical Health, and Personal Finance.

Particularly, campaigns in the Shopping category have demonstrated peak performance in Vietnam, United States, and Germany: their CTR increased by 62%, 34%, and 60%, respectively. Healthy Living offers topped out the charts in Spain, Colombia, and the United States; these campaigns received 50-65% more clicks compared to the previous month.

Personal Finance campaigns have received the highest engagement in Italy, with the average CTR higher by 61%. Content promotions have increased in Indonesia and Brazil. Style And Fashion in the Philippines had by 65% higher CTR and by 91% more clicks compared to January. Finally, Medical Health offers had a fast rise in France, with 55% more clicks.

Creative approaches that work well

To help you maximize conversions in the growing markets, we also reviewed this month’s campaign performance and compiled a short overview of winning creative approaches.

The Healthy Living category brings together a wide range of campaigns promoting products for health, fitness and exercise, nutrition, weight loss, and wellness. Focusing on natural ingredients, eco-life, and ease of use in advertising copies have proved to be efficient for this vertical. In some cases, you can package these benefits as simple and hassle-free tricks to get rid of some common problems.

The Personal Finance category comprises financial assistance services, insurance, personal investing, and retirement planning. When working with these products, announce money-saving lifehacks and show emotions such as sadness, curiosity, surprise, or excitement on the campaign creatives.

The Shopping category brings together couponing, gifts, and souvenirs, services, and items for kids, whereas Style and Fashion includes beauty and fashion products, personal care. For campaigns in these categories, search for unusual images and entice the audience with positive vibes and good changes in their lives. When targeting Vietnamese users, you can also take into consideration that locals respect traditions and are even more interested in spiritual growth and aesthetics.

