Digital advertising has been growing exponentially since its inception, with 2019 proving to be no different. In fact, we’ve seen first-hand just how eventful this year has been.

MGID has been at the forefront of every step along the way. Programmatic practices have expanded to new frontiers, cookie-based tracking techniques are now more restricted, and emerging channels have impacted the industry in an almost unprecedented fashion.

Embracing and anticipating these developments is key to understanding how to prosper in this market. So join us in recapping the end of 2019.

1. Growing Mobile Users

Talking about the prevalence of smartphones is an old adage, but it continues to increase. Even though it seemed like phones had penetrated all aspects of life throughout the 2010s, 2019 isn’t

showing any signs

of this trend becoming irrelevant.

Accelerated mobile pages (AMP) match this expanding audience. Take MGID, for example – we’ve developed a specific smart widget designed around AMPs, capitalizing on the opportunities mobile growth is presenting.

2. Transparent Supply Chains

Whether it’s politics, societal changes or news headlines, transparency can be a contentious issue at times. In AdTech, however, it’s merely opening up a new trove of potential. Potential that benefits both brands, consumers and advertisers.

Again, let’s use MGID as a quick case study. By implementing sellers.json and SupplyChain objects into our service, we’ve helped to bridge the gap between advertisers and publishers by giving buyers a better understanding of the inventory they are bidding on.

3. The Emergence of 5G

5G should be on everyone’s radar heading out of 2019. That radar is going to get a whole lot easier to acquire as the technology rolls out in more geographies, but the

benefits are already presenting themselves

.

5G doesn’t change AdTech experiences, it simply improves them. All of them, for the most part.

Highly interactive ad formats will enter the market and with near-instant responses and decision-making possible, triggers will be used to achieve truly individual experiences. This will offer both publishers and advertisers the chance to develop dynamic content based on specific requirements. The opportunities here are vast.

MGID has plans, both future and contemporary, to use 5G to its fullest potential. The question is, do you? Our latest developments, like user-to-product matching algorithms, all began as simple ideas. So be quick, before you miss out.

4. A Boost in Video Ad Formats

Something that will be bolstered by 5G, video ad formats require a point on our list all by themselves. We should know – we’ve handled over 1.6 billion video impressions at time of publishing.

There’s a reason why brands have been doubling down on their video advertising investment, and it doesn’t just stop there. Digital video ad spending in the U.S. alone exceeded $22.18 billion this year, growing from an also vast 2018.

Both from analyzing industry trends and launching our own video product in CIS, Vietnam and the USA, the prospect that video brings 2020 is incredibly exciting. It’s evidence that brands are only just scraping the surface of their pure creative potential, with companies like MGID then emboldening this content to a growing, eager audience of consumers.

5. Explosive Digital Growth in APAC

One thing that combines our previous points like no other, is the rapidly expanding APAC market. Digital advertising across countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam is

growing faster

than any other region in the world, contributing immensely to the aforementioned mobile usage growth. Nearby countries have also been some of the first to develop and integrate 5G capabilities, resulting in an (almost) unprecedented boom of advertising potential.

We’ve been heavily involved in this process from the get-go, with only more to offer going into 2020. The only thing more dynamic than our recent expansion was APAC itself, and we urge any reader to consider focusing business there.

What was once a localized and analog market is now an industry leader in development potential. So take a step back, re-analyze, and take action - more might have changed than you think…

6. Brand Safety Remains Crucial for Advertisers

For our final 2019-centric point, let’s get back to basics. Even if you nail each and every one of our previous points, it would be useless if brand safety isn’t ensured.

There are 2 primary approaches to take here. They’re not mutually exclusive – both must be handled with care for business to succeed.

Firstly, 2019 has been the best year so far when it comes to quality certificate accreditations. Processes are thorough, emerging market technologies are held in concern, and global watchdogs monitor developments closely. Always ensure that the companies you work with are qualified in this sense – for example, MGID holds the top class Brand Safety Institute Certificate.

Alongside this, however, you also need to ensure the brand is cared for. Not just on a mechanical level that certificates can prove – a more personal, tailored level. If you truly care about the products you sell and advertisements you run, your chosen platform needs to reflect this in their treatment of your brand. When done correctly, there will be no conflict of interest. No dodgy placements alongside competitors. And no bad reputation for your product(s).

This is what we’ve experienced in 2019. Share your own observations or ideas in the comments section below. And stay tuned to catch MGID’s predictions for 2020 in our next post!